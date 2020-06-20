What Does A 30% Unemployment Rate Mean For Canada's Young People?

Canada’s under-25 crowd is facing the worst unemployment crisis on record, with the jobless rate near 30 per cent in May. For students returning in the fall, nearly 40 per cent are out of work.

The COVID-19 crisis hit precisely those industries that hire young workers the most, and many of those industries will still be struggling with social distancing measures as they reopen from the lockdowns.

In the video above, HuffPost Canada senior business editor Daniel Tencer runs down what this means for the future of Canada’s young people, and why it matters.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.