Youth shot dead in Bihar's Nalanda

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], August 28 (ANI): A 22-year-old man died of bullet injury after unidentified people allegedly shot him on Friday evening in Nalanda.

The incident took place in Shivpuri mohalla under Laheri police station in Nalanda district.

On information, police reached the spot and took the injured to the district hospital. He was then referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital. The youth died on Saturday morning during treatment.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Chhotu Kumar, a resident of Murarpur.

Subodh Kumar, SHO Laheri Police Station said that the investigation of the incident has been started. The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned. The entire incident was recorded in the CCTVs installed in the area.

The incident caused a panic in the locality. The local residents said 4-5 miscreants shot at Chhotu from behind when he was passing by.

Speaking to ANI, the younger brother of the deceased said, "Chhotu's friends had called him from home. His murder was pre-planned."

However, he could not tell about the motive behind the alleged murder. (ANI)