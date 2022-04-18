Youth mental health organization needs volunteers to meet demand

·2 min read
Kids Help Phone says it&#39;s had more than 17,000 &#39;texting interactions&#39; with young people since March 2020, roughly around the time the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Aaron Amat/Shutterstock - image credit)
Kids Help Phone says it's had more than 17,000 'texting interactions' with young people since March 2020, roughly around the time the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Aaron Amat/Shutterstock - image credit)

More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, one youth mental health organization is seeing no signs that the demand for their support will slow down — and they say they need more help themselves.

Kids Help Phone has about 1,600 volunteers available each month to answer calls and texts from kids across the country.

But to really meet the needs of the young people reaching out, the director of its clinical operations in Ottawa says they need more hands on deck.

"We'd need probably about 2,000 volunteers active monthly. So we're looking for about 400 more active volunteers on a monthly basis," Sarah Benkirane said.

The national charitable organization offers 24/7 bilingual mental health support, both by text and phone calls, for young people in crisis.

There are currently 270 volunteers in Ottawa helping out. But since schools and other pre-pandemic activities have resumed, the agency has seen a decline in the number of people signing up to help, Benkirane said.

"We're managing with the team that we have," said Benkirane. "But we want to make sure that we have enough volunteers, that volunteers can take time off when they need to."

Before the pandemic started, Kids Help Phone was averaging about 1.9 million interactions each year. In 2021, it recorded 4.6 million.

Since March 1, 2020, around the time the pandemic started, the agency said it has had more than 17,000 "texting interactions" and taken more than 10,000 phone calls from people in Ottawa.

"The demand is definitely higher than before the pandemic," Benkirane said.

Pandemic burnout

There are several reasons that youth are seeking mental health support in increasing numbers this year, said Dr. Gail Beck, clinical director of youth psychiatry with The Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre.

For one, when classrooms temporarily shut down in January due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, it took a toll on both students and families, Beck said.

"When they lost a lot of contact with their friends that they would have had in school, that was a particularly difficult period," she said.

Giacomo Panico/CBC
Giacomo Panico/CBC

Another reason is that more young people are absorbing distressing events in the world through outlets like social media, Beck said, and that's adding to the stress they're already feeling.

"We found that a lot of youth — and not just youth of Ukrainian descent — have been very upset by the war in Ukraine," Beck said. "It really is making them very fearful."

Beck imagines that Kids Help Phone is experiencing a dwindling number of volunteers in part due to burnout. It's something she and other frontline workers have been familiar with over the course of the pandemic.

"You can be resilient and you can endure for a period of time. But when the stress continues in one way or another, sooner or later, you need to take a break yourself," Beck said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chilean zoo brings Easter surprise to its animals

    STORY: Lemurs, lions, and rhinos celebrated Easter by eating colourful eggs filled with fruit or meat to continue - despite the pandemic - with a ritual that has been performed for more than 10 years at Chile's Buin Zoo.Brightly coloured eggs painted in animal-friendly paint were hidden around sand and grass and bags filled with egg-stra treats were fixed onto trees."It's very entertaining that they (zookeepers) gave them (animals) food in easter eggs and bags because they (animals) liked it", a child who witnessed the Easter egg hunt said.Christians around the world celebrate Easter, with many participating in their own hunts for eggs which are often made of chocolate or colourfully decorated.

  • Mads Mikkelsen Gives ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Update, Says Harrison Ford Was ‘a Monster of a Man’ On Set

    The actor also said that while James Mangold directed the movie, it still "felt like a Spielberg film."

  • Woman dies following downtown hit and run

    A 30-year-old woman has died after she was struck in a hit and run in downtown Toronto on Thursday, Toronto police say. Around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an area near Spadina Avenue and King Street West for a collision. Police said then that a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed struck a pedestrian, briefly stopped, and then fled the scene. The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition where she died on Saturday. Police have not released the woman'

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Feeling better than ever, Kirk ready for his chance to shine with Blue Jays

    With Danny Jansen set to miss some time with an oblique injury, Alejandro Kirk's opportunity to run with the Blue Jays No. 1 catching job has arrived.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains