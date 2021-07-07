The youth-giving jab we all want (no, not that one)

(Unsplash )

First came “Zoom face” and the feeling, on swapping my laptop for a large desktop screen, that a holiday-free year and thousands of hours trying to look cheerfully into TV cameras or appear inquisitive on work calls had left more than a few of those “fine lines”. I also looked enviously at the texture of a colleague’s gesticulating hands, while mine betrayed a full year’s worth of detergent and gardening.

Dr Pradnya Apté was the suggested purveyor of a re-emergence glow-up. She is a dentist by training, which sounds odd until you consider that the vital thing when working with injectables is knowledge of facial anatomy and the nervous system. Profhilo is a strict sequence of treatments she deploys, designed by HA Derma. After an exfoliation and peel, hyaluronic acid is injected in five places on each side of the face, stimulating collagen and elastin with much deeper penetration than any topical application. It works in a similar way to plump up the back of hands and iron out the crepey look neglected extremities can acquire.

(Ace your face: Dr Pradnya Apté deploys the Profhilo treatment)

Dr Apté is cheerful, brisk and witty, which is a pleasant distraction from the ouches as the gel goes in with a sting. It’s not pain-free but not so terrifying in an era when we’re getting used to being jabbed for our health. You can just do the face or add hands and it all happens over two sessions. She reckoned the hands part might test my bravery in the same session as the face reboot, but she is so nimble it felt more like a brief round of needle pricks than a massive intervention. Brief squirming is offset by quick results and a lot of talk about how well you look when you meet up with colleagues for a recovery Aperol.

Dr Apté commands a huge following for her treatment and is branching out to Harley Street every fortnight. I’d definitely add it to a maintenance routine. Apparently, Profhilo works for crumpled elbows (should elbows be your concern) and saggy knees (ditto). I think nature can take its course on those. But moisturiser and sun-screen now glide onto my face and dry old paws look decent enough to welcome back cocktail rings. Here’s to a smoother re-emergence into the London summer.

Profhilo Face or Hands — two sessions per area £700 in total drpradnyalondon.com

