Youth advocate Faith Dickinson hosting ceremony for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Lakefield College School

LAKEFIELD — Local youth advocate and Cuddles for Cancer founder Faith Dickinson will host a beacon lighting ceremony at Lakefield College School on Thursday night in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

She’s also been invited to attend Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace, a BBC broadcast from Buckingham Palace in London featuring live performances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

She plans to fly out Friday and return on Monday.

As a newly appointed member of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, Dickinson, 19, is one of 54 young leaders from each Commonwealth country selected to act as torchbearer to mark the historic milestone.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, is being recognized for serving 70 years on the throne.

Dickinson is representing Canada as part of the international celebration.

“To be able to host an event in celebration of the Queen making history is such an honour. I am pleased to be the Canadian representative and I promise the love from Canada will be shared,” Dickinson said.

The sunset-ceremony, featuring 70 students, along with the Lakefield College School Rock Choir, will take place on the school’s waterfront on Katchewanooka Lake.

Dickinson, who just completed her second year at the University of Ottawa, grew up in Lakefield and graduated from Lakefield College School in 2020.

About 50 guests are expected to attend, including some of Dickinson’s former teachers and classmates.

As host of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Youth Beacon Lighting, Dickinson will be making a “grand entrance” before lighting the beacon ablaze. Youth representatives throughout the Commonwealth will do the same Thursday.

Hosting the ceremony at her hometown school makes the honour all the more special, Dickinson said.

“I get to have this big moment with my past teachers and peers and my supporters and some volunteers. To celebrate with them means the world to me. It just brings everything together perfectly,” Dickinson said.

Cuddles for Cancer, founded by Dickinson at the age of nine, is celebrating a decade in operation. What began as a summer project has now put more than 9,500 blankets in the hands of in-need recipients across more than 50 countries worldwide.

When Dickinson isn’t hand-delivering blankets to patients in hospitals in Canada, England and Scotland, she’s visiting schools in an effort to instil passion and leadership among young people.

A host of Thursday’s ceremony, she’s happy to be part of a celebration that recognizes the service of Queen Elizabeth II while, at the same time, shining a light on young leaders across the globe.

“My motto is: you’re never too young to make a difference, locally or globally,” she said.

Dickinson is working to bring Cuddles for Cancer to the United Kingdom, Australia, Greece and other countries.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner