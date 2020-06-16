Youth admits to colliding into LTA officer while trying to escape for speeding

(FILE PHOTO: E-scooter/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A personal mobility device user who collided into a Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer while trying to escape admitted to committing a rash act causing hurt on Tuesday (16 June).

Muhammad Faiq Ahnaf Khairul Nizam, 18, was speeding on a shared path at a park connector near Verde Place on 11 June at night when enforcement officers from National Parks Board, LTA and the Singapore Police Force spotted him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A probation suitability report was called for Faiq, who will return to court on 28 July.

The victim, an LTA officer, and his colleague stationed themselves with a speed gun along Pang Sua Park Connector to measure the speed of Faiq’s device. Based on the gun’s measurement, Faiq was travelling at a speed of 34kmh over a distance of 58.1 metres, even though he was supposed to keep to a speed of 25kmh.

The victim then identified himself as an LTA enforcement officer and instructed Faiq to slow down and stop. Faiq slowed down. As the victim approached, Faiq picked up speed and tried to manoeuvre around the victim. The officer reached out to grab the device’s handlebar when Faiq collided into him.

After the accident, the officer was conveyed to the hospital and found to have a right ankle bruise with swelling and tenderness.



Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Other Singapore stories

Two more men charged over Robertson Quay gathering during circuit breaker

Seven to be charged for Robertson Quay gatherings amid circuit breaker

Police investigating ‘non-Singaporeans’ over crowding at Robertson Quay: Masagos