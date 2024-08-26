Youssoufa Moukoko on verge of OGC Nice move

Following reports from Foot Mercato and L’Équipe, which revealed that Youssoufa Moukoko (19) had agreed personal terms with OGC Nice, Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that the Ligue 1 club are also close to an agreement with his club, Borussia Dortmund.

With Terem Moffi ruled out for much of the season after suffering an ACL injury before the start of the campaign, and with Gaëtan Laborde set to miss between two to three months of the season with a fractured metatarsal, Franck Haise has admitted that there is a need to recruit another forward before the closure of the transfer window in five day’s time.

Free agent options such as Wissam Ben Yedder and Memphis Depay were considered, according to L’Équipe, however, despite the lack of a fee, both deals were deemed too financially onerous for Le Gym. Nice therefore turned to Moukoko and a deal is now on the verge of completion.

Moukoko had already agreed terms with the Ligue 1 club and now, a deal between Les Aiglons and Borussia Dortmund is now also close, as per Romano. A deal now looks likely to be completed before the closure of the window.

