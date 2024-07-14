Youssouf Fofana informed AS Monaco of his desire to join AC Milan

After having agreed personal terms with AC Milan, Youssouf Fofana (25) is edging closer to AS Monaco’s exit as he informed his club that he wanted to join the Serie A side this summer.

After having enjoyed a solid season with AS Monaco, Fofana is set to take on a new challenge ahead of next season. With his contract set to expire next summer, he will be allowed to leave this summer, as revealed by the Principality club’s CEO Thiago Scuro. Despite interest from Premier League, most notably Nottingham Forest, his future is set to lie in Italy, with the French international edging closer to AC Milan.

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Fofana confirmed to Monaco his intention to join AC Milan this summer. With the defensive midfielder’s contract set to expire next summer, the Lombardy club is confident about the deal and does not intend to pay more than €30M for the French international. A similar fee from Nottingham Forest has recently been rejected by Monaco, but with Fofana keen on the move, AC Milan hope to convince the Principality club.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux