Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa Offers Ranch Style House in The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing

Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, a real estate developer based in Bettendorf, is pleased to announce that ranch style villas and condos are available for sale at The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing, which is their new condominium development project. Ranch style homes with a full unfinished basement are available for sale. Two versions are available: the 1,313 sq ft home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms; and the 1,565 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. To know more about Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, people can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YCHomesOfIowa.

Shane Youssi of Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa says, “YC Homes of Iowa prides itself on building luxury condos from the first-time buyer to the retiree. Specializing in local contractors, vendors, suppliers, and refusing to compromise based upon the ‘lowest price’ mentality, but rather, competitive pricing using the finest materials available. Customers have come to appreciate our attention to detail. Our cabinets are custom made in Alabama, our stone comes from Pennsylvania, our LVP flooring is made right here in America, and of course, Cambria, our premium Cort product, made right here up in Minnesota.”

There are a number of distinctive features of the ranch style villas. These include the: craftsman exterior; cedar brackets; cedar like garage doors; oversized trim-heated garages; luxury vinyl tile flooring; Quaker style cabinets; Cambria A-Quartz countertop; 9-foot ceilings; barn doors in all units; 90+ energy efficient furnaces; and GE appliances included.

The condo details include the: vinyl siding and natural stone; attached to car garage; craftsmen style exterior; cedar brackets and corbels; 9-foot ceilings; luxury vinyl plank flooring; tiled bathroom floors; high efficiency gas fireplace; Cambria-American made quartz; GE stainless kitchen appliances; oversized trim package; and rounded bullnose corners on all walls.

These are new and competitively priced quality ranch style villas and condos that are strategically located in the popular Pleasant Valley School District. With these condos and homes, people would be able to match their income and financial goals while investing in a condo that is virtually maintenance-free. These new homes for sale will enable the homeowners to enjoy the different kinds of amenities and benefits provided by this condominium project. Those who want to know more about this condominium project can check out their Instagram page.

They want to point out that those who will live in the new condos and villas will find it very convenient to travel because the airport is just 15 minutes away and it takes a few minutes to reach the interstate. The community will also have a strong security system to ensure safety, such as a dusk to dawn exterior lighting. This will allow the residents focus on enjoying life, such as biking, enjoying nights out, going on walks, and more, because maintenance tasks will be fully managed by the building management.

The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing project is located within the Pleasant Valley School District, which has recently given the best school district award in the State of Iowa. The school district is composed of seven schools and the factors that were taken into account in giving the award were academic proficiency, test scores, teacher quality, and college readiness.

Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa’s mother company has been building and developing townhomes, condominiums, and single family residences since 2003. They have already built more than 500 condos and they also specialize in higher-end custom single family homes. They are new to the Quad Cities area but they encourage people to check on examples of their on their social media pages. They have a great reputation on Google and the Better Business Bureau. Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa is focused on being a customer-driven organization that provides top quality real estate products that offer value to their customers at the best possible price.

Those who would like to learn more about the new condos and ranch style villas for sale can visit the Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa website at https://ychomesofiowa.com, or contact them on the telephone or through email.

