Yousaf says UK ‘complicit in killing children’ in Gaza

First Minister Humza Yousaf said the UK was “complicit the killing of thousands of children” after the UK voted against a ceasefire in Gaza, as activists protested in Glasgow.

Mr Yousaf, who has Palestinian in-laws, said it was “incomprehensible” that the UK abstained from a vote at the UN Security Council.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I agree with @savechildrenuk. I find it incomprehensible that the UK did not vote for a ceasefire. How can you choose to be complicit in the killing of thousands of children?

“Shame on the UK Government & Keir Starmer’s Labour Party who refuse to back a #CeasefireNow”.

The Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee organised protests across Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Activists protested outside Barclays on Union Street, Aberdeen, and Glasgow Central Station was filled with Palestinian flags as people held a sit-in protest – while a demo was also held outside Buchanan Galleries.

Organisers had asked that those who attended refrained from using “hate speech” or offensive language, or from breaking the law in any way.

People were asked to behave inclusively and to avoid discrimination.

Signs reading “ceasefire now” were held, while marchers carried a banner reading “stop the genocide”.