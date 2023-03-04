Yousaf pledges to look at child payment increase if chosen to replace Sturgeon

Craig Paton, PA Scotland Deputy Political Editor
·2 min read

SNP leadership hopeful Humza Yousaf has said he would look at increasing the Scottish child payment if elected.

The Health Secretary is currently facing off against Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former community safety minister Ash Regan to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

One of the major achievements of Ms Sturgeon’s tenure was the creation of a devolved benefits agency, which then started the Scottish child payment – a £25 per week payout to the country’s poorest families with children under 16.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Mr Yousaf said he would look at going further.

“Without a doubt,” he said, when asked if he would go further.

“The benefit of being first minister is you get to choose what your priorities are.

“I would want to see us continue to increase that in order to make sure that it’s helping the poorest and the most vulnerable in our society.

“In my first budget, I would seek to see what we could do to increase the Scottish child payment.”

Mr Yousaf also said he would look to withdraw a current consultation on banning alcohol advertising, citing a “degree of concern” about potential changes, adding he would restart the process, making it clearer to businesses what changes were likely to be made.

“I’d be minded to withdraw it, but let me make it absolutely clear, with the absolute determination to bring that consultation forward, once again,” he said.

He added: “I see the damage that alcohol does to people’s health but it’s clear that the current consultation is causing some degree of concern.

“I think there’s often a lot of misinformation around particular issues that affect business and I think we’ve got to make sure that if we are producing a consultation that is ultimately going to affect business, we’re doing it in a way where we explain before the consultation goes out what it is we’re trying to do.”

Latest Stories

  • Children Have Narrow Escape After Car Fails to Stop for School Bus in North Carolina

    Two schoolchildren had a narrow escape after a car failed to stop for a school bus picking them up in Statesville, North Carolina, on Thursday, March 2, officials said.Footage released by Iredell-Statesville Schools shows two children running across the street to their bus, while a car that had failed to stop for the bus comes within inches of one child. The incident happened at around 6:15 am on Old Mountain Road near Island Ford Road, school officials said.The North Carolina School Bus Stop law makes it illegal to pass a stopped school bus. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the car in the video had been located following an earlier public appeal for information.“Clearly, this call could have been beyond tragic, and thankfully we are praising this child’s quick thinking instead of what the alternative could have been,” a statement from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office read. Credit: Iredell-Statesville Schools via Storyful

  • Democrats Present Damning Info On Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘Whistleblowers’

    Jordan's subcommittee interviewed FBI agents who espoused conspiracy theories and received cash payments from a Donald Trump associate.

  • Arizona governor won't proceed with execution set by court

    PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vowed Friday that her administration won't carry out an execution even though the state Supreme Court scheduled it over the objections of the state’s new attorney general. The Democratic governor’s promise not to execute Aaron Gunches on April 6 for his murder conviction in a 2002 killing came a day after the state Supreme Court said it must grant an execution warrant if certain appellate proceedings have concluded — and that those requirements were met in

  • Republican Scott Perry threatens to eliminate office space for agencies that don’t cooperate with GOP oversight

    Mr Perry failed to comply with a congressional subpoena last year

  • George Santos' mysterious new treasurer is unknown to local politicians but lists his address as the apartment where Santos' sister used to live

    Andrew Olson, the man listed as George Santos' new treasurer, is another unexplained oddity in the Congressman's life.

  • US Supreme Court indicates it may sidestep major elections ruling

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday signaled it may sidestep a ruling in a major case involving a Republican bid to give state legislatures far more power over federal elections by limiting the ability of state courts to review their actions. The North Carolina Supreme Court last month granted a request by Republican state legislators to revisit its ruling last year against a map they devised of the state's 14 U.S. House of Representatives districts. In light of that, the U.S. Supreme Court asked the various parties in the case including the U.S. Justice Department to submit briefs offering views on the effect of the state court's actions on the justices' jurisdiction over the matter.

  • Trudeau says appointing Indigenous RCMP commissioner is an 'excellent idea'

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next commissioner of the RCMP is "an excellent idea." He made the comment in response to questions from reporters in Winnipeg today about a call from some First Nations leadership for the government to ensure the next top Mountie is Indigenous. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is set to retire from her post this month, slightly before the end of her five-year term. She was appointed in April 2018 and led the force

  • Trump Doesn’t Deserve Immunity in Jan. 6 Lawsuits, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department says Donald Trump is not entitled to absolute immunity against civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 because he’s accused of inciting “imminent private violence.”Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsiPhone Maker Plans $700 Million

  • At CPAC, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls for abolishing FBI, CDC, other federal agencies

    During a speech at CPAC Friday, Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said he wanted to abolish the FBI, Justice Department and the CDC.

  • Smith's Ambulance Services employees discover they lost their jobs from a Facebook post

    Janelle Evans says she spent Thursday evening preparing for her next shift as a primary-care paramedic with Smith's Ambulance Services, her employer for almost two years. That was until she logged into Facebook and discovered she no longer had the job. Eastern Health announced Thursday evening that Smith's Ambulance Services would no longer be providing ambulance services to the Whitbourne area. Evans says she was made aware that Eastern Health had abruptly cut her employer's contract only throu

  • Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque

    FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014. In its 12-page decision released Thursday, the New Brunswick Court of Appeal said it was "duty-bound" to cut Bourque's parole ineligibility period to 25 years from the record-setting 75 years imposed by a lower court judge after the triple slaying. The three-judge appeal panel said its ruling was based

  • Putin demands tighter 'anti-terror' measures after cross-border attack

    Vladimir Putin has told his Security Council to discuss additional "anti-terrorism measures" after a string of embarrassing attacks inside Russian territory, including an unprecedented raid across the Ukrainian border claimed by volunteer fighters.

  • English children paid because Boris believed the Sturgeon hype

    There’s an old, funny but unfair joke about the French: how many French troops does it take to defend Paris? No one knows – it’s never been tried.

  • New Florida bill would force Anna Maria Island to allow a parking garage for beachgoers

    The Florida Legislature is now involved in an ongoing parking dispute between Manatee County and Bradenton beach towns.

  • Norfolk Southern CEO skips second town hall after Ohio toxic train derailment

    ‘We feel horrible about it,’ Norfolk Southern representative told residents of East Palestine about the train derailment

  • A coconut tree farm caught fire in South Miami-Dade. See what the rescue teams saw

    Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battled a smoldering blaze at a coconut palm tree farm for hours Friday morning and afternoon.

  • Newspaper says Hungary to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem, Budapest says no decision yet

    Hungarian President Katalin Novak said on Friday that no decision had yet been made on whether Budapest would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem next month despite an Israeli newspaper report that it would do so next month. The Times of Israel said on Friday that the move would take place in an act of support by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu. It would make Hungary the first European Union country to open an embassy in Jerusalem, which Israel claims as its capital but which is not recognized as such by most countries and whose status under international law is disputed pending a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

  • Biden remains unpopular in Missouri, poll shows. What do voters think of Hawley, Schmitt?

    “Biden is relatively pretty unpopular — he’s always been unpopular in Missouri,” said Steve Rogers, an associate professor of political science at Saint Louis University who directed the poll. “Given the redness of Missouri, I expect Republicans to be more popular.”

  • Cuba blasts U.S. for years of disregarding evidence on 'Havana Syndrome'

    Cuba on Thursday blasted the United States for taking too long to accept evidence that the ailment "Havana Syndrome" was not likely caused by a foreign enemy, saying Washington ignored the science as a pretext for cutting off relations with the Communist-run island. A globe-spanning U.S. intelligence investigation declassified on Wednesday concluded it was "very unlikely" a foreign adversary was responsible for the mysterious sickness, first identified in the Cuban capital of Havana but which has afflicted U.S. diplomats and spies worldwide. "This conclusion ... confirms what we already knew," Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio told Reuters in an interview in Havana late on Thursday.

  • Utah governor says he plans to sign abortion clinic ban

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday that he plans to sign a measure that would effectively ban abortion clinics from operating in the state, meaning hospitals will soon be the only places where they can be provided in the state. After passing through the state Senate on Thursday with minor amendments, it returned to the Utah House of Representatives Friday morning, where it was approved and then sent to the governor for final approval. The move comes less than a year after th