Yousaf plans empty homes buy-back for rural and key workers

SNP leadership hopeful Humza Yousaf has announced plans to purchase empty homes for key workers and those living in rural areas.

The Scottish Health Secretary – running against Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former community safety minister Ash Regan for the top job – unveiled plans to buy back or long-lease homes which are currently empty to allow them to be used for those in need of somewhere to live.

If he succeeds Nicola Sturgeon as first minister, he said a £25 million fund will be set up to fund a pilot scheme, with the cash coming from the existing affordable housing budget.

As well as improving the provision of affordable homes, Mr Yousaf said the policy will create work and jobs for small, local building firms and contractors who will be brought in to bring the properties back to a liveable standard.

He added he will support local councils increasing council tax on empty homes to either boost their own budgets or discourage owners from holding on to properties not being lived in.

“I know how important it is for key workers like our NHS staff, police and care workers to have homes near to where they work and how hard that can be in rural areas where second homes drive up prices,” he said.

Humza Yousaf is up against Ash Regan, left, and Kate Forbes for the SNP leadership (Jane Barlow/Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Those working in hospitality, tourism or rural communities also face problems finding affordable housing in local communities which can really harm local economies.

“As your first choice for Scotland’s first minister, I commit to taking the necessary action to support affordable and key worker housing by allowing councils to increase the council tax on second homes – either ensuring councils have extra resources to invest in housing or encouraging more second homes back into use by local residents.

“In many cases, it can be quicker and cheaper to buy up or long-lease empty homes and bring them back into use than to build new ones.

Anas Sarwar announced similar policies on empty housing at the Scottish Labour conference last month (PA)

“I believe part of this SNP Government’s investment in affordable housing should be used to bring empty properties back to life so we can get more people into good quality, affordable housing – more quickly.”

Story continues

The policy is similar to that announced by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the party’s conference in Edinburgh last month.

The party pledged to reform compulsory purchase rules and buy-up empty homes, selling them to people on low incomes for just £1 and then providing up to £25,000 in government-backed loans to repair the property.

Labour also unveiled plans to increase the council tax on empty properties over time to as much as 500%.