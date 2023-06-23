Yousaf launches 10-year plan to see food sector thrive on Brexit anniversary

Humza Yousaf has called on the food industry to work together as he launched a 10-year stability strategy for the sector.

The First Minister launched the strategy at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh on Friday with an “initial” £5 million investment from the Scottish Government, while industry will contribute a further £1 million.

It aims to provide a 25% increase in turnover for the food and drink sector by 2028.

Mr Yousaf said the strategy is “so necessary” as the launch marked seven years since the UK voted to leave the EU.

Humza Yousaf meets a competitor in the cattle ring at the Royal Highland Show (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Scottish Government report indicates Brexit is the main cause of the industry’s troubles, causing trading oversea difficulties for 44% of businesses.

But the strategy also comes amid criticism of the Scottish Greens’ role in Government from the National Farmers’ (NFU) Scotland, which said Mr Yousaf should “control the hardening of the Green agenda” it claims is destroying the industry.

Mr Yousaf appealed for the industry to come together to thrive despite the disagreements.

He said: “There are going to be times when the Government and the NFU don’t agree on everything.

Mr Yousaf met pupils from Lochwinnoch Primary School at the show (Jane Barlow/PA)

“But what I have said in my discussion with the NFU Scotland today is that we value them as partners, so let’s make sure that together we are working to make sure the industry thrives, but also make sure we’ve got a sustainable planet which is of course crucial to all us regardless of which sector we come from.”

On the launch of the long-term food and drink strategy, Mr Yousaf said: “Brexit has caused very significant problems for our farmers and food and drink industry – for everyone from seafood suppliers to seed potato producers.

“Despite this, the food and drink sector remains a Scottish success story. As an employer – including in rural areas – and an exporter, it is a major contributor to the Scottish Government’s missions of opportunity, equality and community.

“We are determined to work with the sector to help it succeed, and that’s why we’re supporting the food and drink strategy with £5 million this year.

“Government and industry need to collaborate if we are going to attract a skilled workforce, improve productivity, reduce our carbon emissions and market ourselves globally – all of these aims, and many others, require co-ordinated action.”