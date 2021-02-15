Yousaf Ali Khan: British-Pakistani activist held in Pakistan over London speech

A British-Pakistani activist, Yousaf Ali Khan, has been detained in Pakistan on charges of sedition.

Mr Khan is accused of making "anti-state" remarks during in a speech in London, which were shared on social media.

He is head of the UK branch of a protest movement critical of Pakistan's powerful military.

Fellow campaigners claim the arrest is part of a wider clampdown on dissenting voices in Pakistan.

Mr Khan, a British citizen who has lived in the UK for some 20 years, was visiting Pakistan for a family funeral when he was detained, reports BBC's Secunder Kermani in the capital, Islamabad

Mr Khan's brother told the BBC he was arrested on Saturday night, when a large number of heavily armed police surrounded the family's home in Swabi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in the north of the country.

Map

Mr Khan is president of the UK chapter of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), which campaigns for accountability for alleged human rights abuses committed by the Pakistani army whilst fighting against Islamist militants on the border with Afghanistan.

Legal documents show Mr Khan is accused of promoting "hatred" and "violence" in a speech made in December 2019.

His lawyer has dismissed the charges as unfounded.

The UK's Foreign Office has told the BBC it is in contact with local authorities about the arrest of a British man in Pakistan.

