How to give yourself a stimulus payment (if Congress won't)

Congress still can't get its act together on giving Americans more of those $1,200 coronavirus "stimulus checks," similar to the direct payments made in the spring.

Another round of cash to relieve financial pain and stimulate the economy was missing from a COVID-19 relief bill that died in the Senate this month. Since then, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has proposed a $1.5 trillion package that includes new stimulus payments, but it's not clear if the plan will go anywhere.

If you could use another $1,200 right now, don't wait for Washington to sort things out. You can find your own sources of cash, to give yourself a stimulus check. Check out these nine ways to do that.

1. Cut your car insurance costs

View photos mimagephotography / Shutterstock More

If you're like most people, your car insurance is due every six months. It's very easy to get complacent and just blindly keep paying your premiums — which is how you wind up paying too much.

Drivers can save an average $1,127 a year by shopping around regularly for the lowest auto insurance rates, a study by CarInsurance.com found. Each time your policy comes up for renewal, compare rates from multiple insurers to make sure you're paying the best price.

Look for advertised discounts — like if your car is loaded with safety features. The insurance company might knock a percentage off your bill for your air bags, anti-lock brakes or even daytime running lights.

Or, you might cut your premiums by agreeing to higher deductibles, which means you cover more of your own losses before the insurance kicks in.

2. Find your long-lost money

View photos joserpizarro / Shutterstock More

You may have some money sitting out there, maybe in an old account, that you've totally forgotten about. That's surprisingly common.

It happens to 1 in 10 Americans, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, which says the states return $3 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners every year.

You can search what's in state databases of unclaimed funds by going to MissingMoney.com. There, you'll find out if you left any money in an old checking or savings account, or if you’re entitled to life insurance proceeds from relatives who've passed away.

(You'll want to be more careful about notifying beneficiaries when you buy your own life insurance policy.)

3. Refi your mortgage

Story continues