Go by yourself: Norwegian Cruise Line adding nearly 1,000 cabins for solo travelers

Solo travelers will soon have more options when they take a cruise. Norwegian Cruise Line will add close to 1,000 dedicated staterooms for guests sailing on their own throughout its fleet.

The cruise line will introduce new Solo Inside, Solo Oceanview and Solo Balcony cabin categories for sailings departing Jan. 2, 2024 and later. The staterooms opened for sale on select ships starting this week will become more widely available “on a rolling basis,” according to a news release.

“We strive to provide our guests with diverse offerings to create their dream vacation,” the line’s president, David J. Herrera, said in the release Tuesday. “Since we first launched our solo staterooms in 2010 with Norwegian Epic, they have been quite popular with single travelers.

Herrera added that Norwegian made the expansion based on growing demand for solo travel. “We are continuously listening to our guests to deliver the experience they want,” he said.

Norwegian will majorly expand its solo accommodations.

Availability and pricing will vary based on the destination and demand, but a spokesperson for the line said in an email that guests who book the staterooms “can expect to pay less than a traditional double occupancy room.”

On a week-long Alaska cruise departing from Seattle on April 6, 2024, for example, a Solo Balcony cabin currently starts at $1,799 for one guest, while a Balcony cabin starts at $1,997, according to the line’s website.

Norwegian is not the only line making investments in solo cabins. Oceania Cruises, also part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., launched its new ship Oceania Vista with six dedicated veranda staterooms for guests going it alone in May.

The luxury line debuted solo oceanview staterooms on four of its small ships in 2022.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Norwegian Cruise Line adding close to 1,000 solo cabins