How To Give Yourself an Instant Facelift Using Makeup You Have at Home

The best thing about wearing makeup is that you can shapeshift and create an entirely different face or highly accentuate your features. If you want to enhance your lips, you can use TikTok's oval-lining lip liner hack or double down on those "model cheekbones" for an eagle-esque look. You're basically a plastic surgeon doing good work on yourself.

From Instagram to TikTok, there have been tons of videos on snatching your face to make it look more lifted. With these techniques, you'll quickly realize that the heavy contour, blush and highlighter days are gone. Less is more and you can do it all from the privacy of your own vanity. With the Holidays ahead, more inebriated nights, and swollen faces to be had, you need all the tips on quickly keeping your look together and maintaining your beat. Ahead, we're dropping gems on how to give yourself a faux-face lift using products from your vanity.

Base makeup is everything.

Having a smooth base for your makeup application is the first step toward looking flawless. It's the skin underneath that makes your beat stand out. In your skincare routine before glam, make sure the skin is hydrated to prevent your makeup from drying out. Blend in your base foundation with a makeup sponge or beauty blender, melting the foundation into your skin to create the "second skin" effect.

Go easy on the concealer.

We're no longer applying concealer in a large clown triangle under the eye. If you're looking to lift, apply the concealer on the inner and outer corners of the eye, blending upwards to highlight and lift. This is a perfect hack to also use if you need a quick eye lift but don't want to put on any complexion products.

Do NOT blend contour upwards.

Blending contour upwards is the most ineffective way to achieve a snatched look. Place the contour underneath the cheekbone and a bit below the jaw and blend down to create a shadow underneath the cheekbone. Place concealer or highlighter above contour placements to make the cheekbone area pop.

Watch blush placement.

Instead of blushing cheeks, apply the product to the high points of your face. Feel free to elevate the look more by applying blush to the cheekbones in place of highlight or concealer and to the temples to evenly sculpt the face.

Use the high-lift eyeliner technique.

Eyeliner is known to lift the appearance of the face. With the high-lift technique, bring the eyeliner upwards at a 45-degree angle. Draw the wing outwards, creating an upward tilted cat-eye, which also makes the eyes appear bigger.

Mascara eyelash lift.

Place the mascara on the center of your eyes instead of concentrating on the outer ends. This hack instantly opens the eyes, creating a doe-eyed effect.

Soap brows.

Bushy yet tamed brows that are brushed upwards and have mega-volume give the face a subtle arch and elongate the face — making you look wide awake and fresh.