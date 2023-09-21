The do-it-yourself ‘Emily in Paris’ tour of the French capital

This new five-day itinerary promises to immerse travellers in Emily’s Parisian world - Netflix

Any fans of Emily in Paris keen to follow in their heroine’s footsteps are potentially in for a treat. Netflix has teamed up with travel start-up DHARMA to launched the show’s first official Paris By Emily experience, where your own lifestyle influencer (known as an “Emileader”) will curate a five-day itinerary which promises to immerse travellers in Emily’s Parisian world – from baking lessons and behind-the-scenes tours to a flirting masterclasses. The downside? You’ll have to shell out upwards of £2,155 (note: flights not included) for the privilege. Instead, design your own experience and head to our pick of these Emily-approved addresses.

The place where Emily meets Mindy

Jardin du Palais-Royal

Jardin du Palais-Royal was the setting of numerous scenes in the hit show - Netflix

The start of Emily’s friendship with Mindy begins in season 1, episode 1 at the Jardin du Palais-Royal (2 Gal de Montpensier), one of Paris’s most beautifully manicured gardens. It’s just as lovely in real life as it is on screen and makes a stunning Parisian backdrop for Mindy’s rendition of “La vie en rose” (Season 1, Episode 7) and for a romantic evening stroll with Alfie (Season 3, Episode 1). One thing Emily surprisingly doesn’t do here though is window shop the beautiful boutiques which sit under the historic arches surrounding the garden. Head to Didier Ludot (24 Galerie de Montpensier) to swoon over vintage designer little black dresses (la petite robe noire in French) and the nearly 100-year old Maison Fabre for a pair of ultra chic gloves (Jardin du Palais Royal, Gal de Valois 128-129). On the edge of the garden you’ll also find Le Grand Véfour, the two-Michelin star restaurant where Emily tries, and fails, to get a reservation in season one.

Emily’s favourite Parisian terrace

Le Flore en l’Ile

Le Flore en l’Ile features in Emily in Paris from the first episode - Netflix

Another repeat address introduced in the very first episode is Le Flore en l’Ile (42 Quai d’Orléans; lefloreenlile.fr), a typically Parisian bistro on the charming Île Saint-Louis. Admittedly it’s a tourist spot, so it’s no surprise that Paris newbie Emily sits on the terrace Instagramming whilst le vrai Parisien Luc is just passing by on his scooter. But when you have a direct view of the Notre-Dame you’ll understand why it’s a favourite of Emily (she meets Luc on the terrace again in Season 3, Episode 2) and a great spot to take a break from strolling the cobbled streets of Île Saint-Louis. Just skip the full-blown, overpriced meal and opt for a glass of wine or a scoop of Berthillon ice-cream instead.

Emily’s first Palace hotel

Hôtel Plaza Athénée

Follow in Emily's stylish footsteps at fashionable Parisian Palace Hôtel Plaza Athénée - Netflix

Emily spends most of Season 1, Episode 7 trying to meet the demands of American actress Brooklyn Clark, but on the upside at least she also spends most of it at the fashionable Parisian Palace, the Hôtel Plaza Athénée (25 Av. Montaigne; dorchestercollection.com; rooms from €2,200). If your budget doesn’t stretch to Brook’s prestigious Haute Couture Suite (from €16,000) then like Emily, soak up some of the glamour – or at least let go of some stress – over a drink at the hotel’s swanky Le Bar. This is also Sylvie’s choice for a meeting with ex-husband Laurent in season 2, episode 10. The gilded gold Restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse at sister hotel Le Meurice makes an appearance in Season 3 Episode 8 as the setting for Sylvie’s breakfast with Nicolas’ father, Louis de Leon.

Where Emily spends her birthday Part Un

Cimetière du Père Lachaise

A cemetery doesn’t sound like somewhere Emily would throw a fête (unless it was the setting for a Savoir Halloween party) so she was understandably dubious when Luc took her to Cimetière du Père Lachaise (Père Lachaise Cemetery) at 16 Rue du Repos (free admission) for a birthday lunch at the grave of Honoré de Balzac.

While you might not spot many locals rolling out the picnic blanket, you will spot nature-starved Parisians enjoying a stroll through one of city’s most bucolic spaces. It’s also Paris’ biggest cemetery and the final resting place of other notables including Oscar Wilde, Jim Morrison, and Edith Piaf. A map obtained at the entrance will help you search them out.

Where Emily spends her birthday Part Deux

Marché Bastille

As croissant- and champagne-loving Emily knows, one of the best ways to immerse yourself in French culture is through the food. And luckily for her, when it comes to planning an al fresco birthday dinner party outside her apartment building (on place de l’Estrapade) she has Chef Gabriel to take her grocery shopping. Gabriel’s favourite Parisian food market is Marché Bastille (2018 Bd Richard-Lenoir) in the 11th, although the scene was actually filmed at the smaller but also delicious Marché d’Aligre (25-11 Rue d’Aligre) in the 12th. He likes to get there at 7am but unless you’re cooking up a storm at Chez Lavaux, you don’t need to set the alarm quite that early.

Once you’re done browsing stop by the oyster stand at Marché Bastille for midday oysters and a glass of white wine, and over at Marché d’Aligre, try to snag a spot on a terrace at one of the cafés surrounding the market.

Where Emily attends a Dior-inspired exhibition

Musée des Arts Décoratifs

Musée des Arts Décoratifs was chosen for the flamboyant Season 3 retrospective of Pierre Cadault - Alamy

After the success of the spectacular “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs (107 Rue de Rivoli; madparis.fr/musee-des-arts-decoratifs; admission €14), it’s no surprise that the museum was chosen for the flamboyant Season 3 retrospective of another of France’s great couturiers, Pierre Cadault.

Housed in the same building as Le Louvre, the musée gets less attention than France’s national museum but is surely an address on the itinerary of fashionable “Emileaders”; past exhibitions have put the spotlight on Elsa Schiaparelli, Thierry Mugler, and Cartier, and there is a fantastic permanent collection of sparkling jewellery.

Where Emily visits the edgy part of Paris

Cinéma en plein air at La Villette

Emily’s night at the cinéma en plein air (open air cinema) at Parc de la Villette (lavillette.com; free admission but reservations required) takes her away from her usual Instagrammable Parisian haunts and to the up-and-coming 19th arrondissement in Season 3 Episode 7. In fact, it’s one of the most normal scenes in the whole show, bar Mindy’s beret-topped outfit by Pierre Cadault’s nemesis, Grégory Duprée, of course.

Groups of Parisians flock here every summer to catch French and English-language films after dark, and like Emily, Mindy, Nicolas and Gabriel, usually arrive a couple of hours early with a picnic and a bottle of rosé in hand.

Where Luc introduces Emily to French cinema

Le Champo

Get an introduction to French cinema at arthouse cinema Le Champo - Netflix

If you’re not heading to Paris in summer, then cinephile “Emileaders” should catch a film at arthouse cinema Le Champo (51 Rue des Écoles; cinema-lechampo.com; from €5). Luc takes Emily here to see La Nouvelle Vague director François Truffaut’s “Jules et Jim” (whose love triangle storyline mirrors Emily’s own) but you’ll find plenty of English language films showing as well as French classics.

Now a listed monument, Le Champo has been a favoruite cinema of many of France’s most esteemed filmmakers, including Claude Lelouch, Jean-Luc Godard, and Truffaut himself, who used to pass whole afternoons and evenings binge watching films here.

Emily’s Pool Day at Paris’ Best Piscine

Hotel Molitor

Piscine Molitor is one of the most coveted spots in Paris - Netflix

Emily’s charmed Parisian life – and fabulous invitations – get her into one of the most coveted spots in Paris come summertime: piscine Molitor. Originally opened in 1929, If you don’t have Emily’s connections then you can access the stunning Art Deco pool, now part of the five-star Hotel Molitor (13 Rue Nungesser et Coli; molitorparis.com) by booking a room either overnight (from €450) or for the day (from €290 for two people) or a simply by booking a treatment at Spa Clarins (prices start from €165 for a one hour facial or massage) which comes with full use of the facilities.

