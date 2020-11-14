How to give yourself a $1,200 stimulus payment (and forget Congress)

The election didn't settle one thing: the dragged-out debate over more coronavirus relief, including a second round of those $1,200 "stimulus checks."

Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still support a $2.2 trillion package, with more direct payments to help family budgets and stimulate the economy. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to push for a "skinny" $500 million plan, without the fresh injection of cash into Americans' wallets.

Same old, same old. Meanwhile, the pandemic is raging in the U.S., to the scariest levels seen so far, and cities and states are announcing new lockdowns and business restrictions that are likely to put more people out of work.

It's already been about seven months since the first batch of checks went out. Had enough of waiting for phase two? If your household budget needs more help, it's time to take matters into your own hands.

Here are nine ways to find the cash to give yourself a $1,200 stimulus check.

1. Collect your forgotten funds

Chances are you've got money sitting out there, maybe in an old account, that you've totally forgotten about.

It happens to 1 in 10 Americans, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, which says the states return $3 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners every year.

You can search what's in state databases of unclaimed funds by going to MissingMoney.com. There, you'll find out if you left any money in an old checking or savings account, or if you’re entitled to life insurance proceeds from relatives who've passed away.

2. Pay less every time you shop online

If the coronavirus got you into the habit of doing most of your shopping online, Amazon may be your go-to time after time. But Amazon doesn’t always have the best prices, and nobody has time to price-check every store.

So, just download a free price-checking browser extension that will automatically find you deals and coupon codes every time you shop online.

You also can set price-drop alerts for your favorite products, so if they go on sale you’ll be the first to know. You could save hundreds of dollars each year — maybe even as much as $1,200.

3. Trim your car insurance costs

Your car insurance probably comes due every six months, and it's very easy to just blindly pay your premium without even looking. That's exactly how you wind up paying more than you should.

