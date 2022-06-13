Youri Tielemans remaining tight-lipped over Leicester future

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Blanche
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Youri Tielemans
    Youri Tielemans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mikel Arteta
    Mikel Arteta
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Belgium’s Leicester midfieder Youri Tielemans has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Belgium’s Leicester midfieder Youri Tielemans has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Youri Tielemans remains relaxed over his future amid speculation that he could leave Leicester for Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Belgium midfielder has one year left on his Leicester contract but has been strongly linked to the Gunners, with boss Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his squad this summer.

Tielemans told Belgian publication Het Belang van Limburg in March that he was happy at Leicester before adding he would “study my options in the summer and make a decision”.

Youri Tielemans, right, keeps a close eye on Aaron Ramsey during Belgium’s 1-1 Nations League draw with Wales in Cardiff (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Youri Tielemans, right, keeps a close eye on Aaron Ramsey during Belgium’s 1-1 Nations League draw with Wales in Cardiff (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

He scored for Belgium in their 1-1 Nations League draw with Wales on Saturday and was asked about his future after the game.

Asked if he had any worries about his future, Tielemans, who has made 158 appearances since joining Leicester from Monaco in 2019, replied: “No, not at all and I don’t think this is the moment and place to discuss that.

“I have expressed myself on that before and there is nothing new.”

Tielemans’ goal at the Cardiff City Stadium was his fifth for Belgium in 51 appearances and his first at international level since November 2020.

The 25-year-old, scorer of the Wembley wonder strike that won Leicester the FA Cup in 2021, has vowed to add more goals to his game.

“At the moment that is the best one,” Tielemans said of his cup final winner against Chelsea 13 months ago.

“Hopefully I have got still a bit more years ahead of me, so maybe there will be another one that will come like that.

“If I can add more goals to my game then, of course, it will help the team more and I will be happy.

Youri Tielemans treasures his 2021 FA Cup final-winning goal for Leicester (Matthew Childs/PA) (PA Archive)
Youri Tielemans treasures his 2021 FA Cup final-winning goal for Leicester (Matthew Childs/PA) (PA Archive)

“With the national team we always play with a different system than we play at Leicester.

“The manager (Roberto Martinez) has asked me to try and join in the attacks sometimes when I feel I can do that.

“It is different and adapting myself. I just need to adapt tactically.”

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez favours a different system to the one Youri Tielemans is used to at Leicester (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez favours a different system to the one Youri Tielemans is used to at Leicester (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Tielemans says he is hungry to win trophies at club level, just like his countryman Kevin De Bruyne has done at Manchester City.

Belgium team-mate De Bruyne has won 10 major trophies under Pep Guardiola at City, including four Premier League titles.

“That is just natural when you are in the game, you want to win trophies,” Tielemans said.

“That is the best feeling to win trophies. Obviously every player would say the same, definitely.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Rourke shines as B.C. Lions dismantle Edmonton Elks 59-15 in season opener

    VANCOUVER — As a self-described CFL lifer, B.C. Lions head coach Rick Campbell has seen a lot. His team's dominant 59-15 season-opening victory over the listless Edmonton Elks, though, was something new. "I don't know if I've ever been a part of a game like this with the score the way it was," Campbell said. "Normally in pro football the scores don't get this lopsided, but I was just proud of the way they played and I'm proud that in the second half we continued to play hard and do our thing. So

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Lightning beat Rangers 3-1 to take 3-2 lead in Eastern Conference final series

    NEW YORK — Mikhail Sergachev scored his second goal of the game with 1:50 remaining to break a tie and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference final. Brandon Hagel added an empty-netter with 59 seconds to seal the two-time defending champion Lightning's third straight win, the first by a road team in this series. Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots. Ryan Lindgren scored for New York, which had won eight str

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold