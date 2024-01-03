If You're Trying To Buy A House In Today's Market, How's It Going For You?

Lately, it's starting to seem that becoming a homeowner is getting more and more elusive. I for one spent a whole year saving for a down payment only for home prices to rise right out of my budget.

So if you're looking to buy a home, what's the experience been like for you?

Maybe you got approved for a mortgage but can't find any homes in your budget in areas that you like. Or perhaps you are finding homes in your budget in general, but they're not in safe areas or the homes look...questionable.

Maybe you've put down offers on multiple homes, only for other people to swoop in with higher ones.

Or perhaps you've been looking to buy a home for a while, but other immediate needs have come up and you find yourself pulling from the money you've set aside for it.

Let us know in the comments below how the process has been going for you and it may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.