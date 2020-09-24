These states still require travelers to self-quarantine or present negative COVID-19 test results

States are slowly beginning to open back up but that doesn't mean travelers are free to come and go as they please just yet. USA TODAY has an update on the states that discouraged interstate travel by imposing 14-day quarantines on visitors and residents returning from other states. See which have lifted their quarantine orders and which require them.

Alaska

In Alaska, travelers arriving at state airports will be required to fill out a mandatory State of Alaska Travel Declaration Form and identify their "designated quarantine location," which would be home for residents and a hotel room or rented lodging for visitors.

The state's mandate, issued in March and extended until June 2, requires travelers to go straight to their quarantine location from the airport and remain there for 14 days, or for the duration of their stay if it's shorter.

On May 11, Gov. Mike Dunleavy updated travel restrictions within the state. In-state travel on the road system or marine highway system is permitted, but travel off those systems remains prohibited except in the case of "critical personal needs" or "conduct of essential services/critical infrastructure."

Arizona

On May 12, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter Return Stronger" executive order rescinding some earlier coronavirus-related orders, including an April 7 measure that required new arrivals from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their visit, whichever is shorter. The new order takes effect Saturday, May 16.

Arkansas

An Arkansas Department of Health directive that took effect May 14 requires 14 days of self-quarantine for travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Orleans and all international locations.

Connecticut

The state is urging any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Delaware

In late March, Delaware Gov. John Carney ordered all out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days, except in cases of those passing through the state. The self-quarantine requirement does not apply to public health, public safety, healthcare workers, or anyone providing assistance to an essential business or emergency service related to COVID-19.

Florida

Everyone traveling to Florida from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or Louisiana must self-isolate or self-quarantine for 14 days, or for however long they will remain in the state if it's shorter, per executive orders from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Neither order applies to airline employees nor people "performing military, emergency, or health responses."

Hawaii

Hawaii Gov. David Y. Ige's emergency proclamation mandates all visitors and residents arriving at airports in the state to self-quarantine for 14 days. A supplementary proclamation requires all residents and visitors traveling between any of the islands to do the same.

According to the state, travelers will be required to complete a Department of Agriculture Plants and Animals Declaration Form on their flight and present it to checkpoint staff after landing. The travelers must then go straight to the "designated quarantine location" that they identify on the form and remain there for 14 days or the length of their stay if it is shorter.

Idaho

As of May 16, "certain individuals" entering the state are recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days, per a new "Stay Healthy" order. Non-essential travel should be limited or avoided, according to the order.

Illinois

Dr. Allison Arwady, the city of Chicago's Department of Public Health Commissioner, issued a travel order July 2 requiring travelers from states with COVID-19 surges to quarantine for 14 days. As of now, those coming from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah are required to quarantine.

The order goes into effect July 6.

Kansas

The state is requiring a 14-day quarantine for those traveling to Kansas from these states, as of May 12: