'You're telling me to sit down?': Ken Jeong teased on 'Masked Singer' before double-elimination

Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the Nov. 17 episode of "The Masked Singer," including the identities of the unmasked celebrities.

Say goodbye to Caterpillar and Mallard.

The "Masked Singer" contestants were eliminated Wednesday during the Group B semifinals, which also saw the heckling of panelist Ken Jeong and the return of the "Take It Off" buzzer, introduced this earlier season.

In last week's Group A semifinals, Jeong hit the buzzer and incorrectly identified Pepper as singer Sara Bareilles, who eliminated that same episode and revealed to be "Unwritten" singer Natasha Bedingfield.

Host Nick Cannon previously told the panel that if they were "100% certain you know the identity of a singer," the panelists could hit the buzzer and the celebrity would then have to unmask on the spot and automatically be sent home. As an incentive, the panelist would receive two additional points to help them clinch the Golden Ear trophy,.

Tonight, the buzzer was used yet again — this time Jenny McCarthy was inspired to hit it.

Wednesday night also saw the addition of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines as a guest panelist along with Jeong, McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Hines saw Banana Split in action as they performing Lady Gaga's “Poker Face” and Mallard get down to "Fly" by Sugar Ray.

Caterpillar showed off velvety pipes with Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places," which inspired McCarthy to request the "Take It Off" buzzer to the stage.

“OK, I was thinking a big actor, (who) knows how to sing, who would have an Oscar nomination,” McCarthy said, before adding this star has a famous sister. Trigger warning to all Taylor Swift fans: McCarthy guessed Jake Gyllenhaal. But she was wrong.

"I’m so ashamed!" a defeated McCarthy said before Cannon announced the "Take It Off" buzzer would be retired for the remainder of the season.

Sadly, Caterpillar will not transform into a "Masked Singer" champion.

But McCarthy wasn't the only embarrassed panelist tonight.

After Queen of Hearts absolutely slayed Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You,” Jeong began making a case for the multi-talented Kelly Clarkson.

McCarthy shut him down and a vocal woman in the audience shouted, "Sit down"

"You're telling me to sit down, lady?" Jeong said, making light of the moment. "How dare you? I've been in 'Transformers 3,' 'Hangover 3,' any great movie with the last number 3. How rude!"

Mallard proved to be an unlucky duck.

So who was eliminated tonight on 'The Masked Singer'?

Mallard was the first to be sent home during the night's double-elimination. But before he unmasked, the panel's first impressions and final guesses were revealed.

Thicke originally had comedian Larry the Cable Guy in mind. But Larry was revealed to be Baby earlier in the season, so Thicke traded his guess for country legend Alan Jackson. McCarthy, also going country, traded Toby Keith for Jason Aldean. Scherzinger dropped Dierks Bentley for Duane Chapman, known to fans as "Dog the Bounty Hunter." Jeong stuck with his first instinct: singer Billy Ray Cyrus. Hines put her money on former boxer George Foreman.

Mallard turned out to be "Duck Dynasty" TV personality and patriarch Willie Robertson.

Caterpillar was the second to be cut from the competition. Who lay beneath that costume chrysalis?

Scherzinger initially envisioned Chris Brown but changed her guess to Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard. Jeong swapped singer Aaron Carter for "Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy. McCarthy moved on from Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys to actor Owen Wilson. While Thicke, who meant to originally guess Littrell's bandmate AJ McLean but flubbed and wrote down Howie Dorough on accident, returned to McLean. Hines suggested former "Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons.

But it was Emmy-nominated host of "Queer Eye," Bobby Berk, was beneath the Caterpillar costume.

Episodes of "The Masked Singer" can be viewed on Fox's website.

