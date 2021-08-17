You're Sure to Make Halloween Magic with This WandaVision Wear

Photo credit: Marvel Studios



“Hearst Magazines and Verizon Media may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.”

A seriously inventive mash-up of classic television programs and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January. And just like the Scarlet Witch hurling one of her energy balls, the show lit up the cultural landscape, winning immediate acclaim and, ultimately, 23 Emmy nominations. With big buzz like this you just know everyone and her android is going to be voting WandaVision Halloween costumes "First Place" come October 31. So if you're thinking superhero attire for Halloween 2021, you might want to consider zeroing in on WandaVision wear. After all, we all know the Scarlet Witch is the strongest Avenger there is, don't we?

And while other recent binge-worthy shows like Friends and Schitt's Creek also make for great Halloween garb, there's no denying that you'll have a blast posing as WandaVision characters Wanda Maximoff, her machine mate, Vision, Wanda's (supposed) sib, Pietro, or even nosy neighbor, Agnes. To help you DIY the looks without picking up a needle and thread, we've brought together the pieces necessary to complete the outfits. After you've assembled everything, gather up your buddies for a gangbusters group costume, or grab your S.O. for a couple's costume that can't be beat.

Wanda Maximoff

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Thanks to its decade-hopping, sitcom-inspired plot, WandaVision serves up what seems a never-ending stream of outfits that would all make cool costumes for the witchy season. But we most love the (literal) costume Wanda sported in the mega-meta Halloween episode, which gave her and the fam a chance to wear gear closely based on their original Marvel Comics duds.

To channel Wanda's iconic apparel, begin with a red leotard and top it with a hoodless, red cape. Next, pull on a pair of red satin opera gloves. Don't forget the crowning touch—the headdress Wanda so fetchingly dons in all of WandaVision's episode six. If you want to go further, add on a pair of crimson boots and matching lipstick. For the latter, pretty much any matte scarlet hue will do.

Story continues

Vision

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Like Wanda, Vision dressed as his Marvel Comics self in the "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" episode. To re-create this look, it's crucial to have red face paint and a green bodysuit. (Buy this one and you can give it a hooded appearance by cutting the face out of the suit.) Layer on satiny yellow gym shorts and a yellow cape and you're ready to roll as Vision. Of course, if you want to score extra points in the costume contest, these canary-colored gloves are a must.

Pietro Maximoff

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Want your group to hit the trifecta of old-school Marvel Comics costumes? Need a last-minute look from the WandaVision Halloween episode? All you require is a few simple items and, fast as Quicksilver himself, you can reproduce Pietro's superhero alter ego. Simply snag a blue shirt, use silver duct tape to duplicate the lightning bolt on the front, and put on a white belt with jeans shorts. And don't forget the wild white wig!

Agnes, the Neighbor

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

While it's eventually revealed that Pietro has his own secrets, so does Agnes, who we discover by WandaVision's episode seven is much more than just the busybody next door. To nail this villain's ... er, bewitching look, you'll need a black wrap dress, a long, purple shawl and a gray turtleneck (make it even more authentic by hot glueing a white felt patch on the collar of the turtleneck). Top with a long, dark wig and you're ready to replicate the (second) most powerful witch on the block.

You Might Also Like