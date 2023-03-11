If you're shopping on a budget, Amazon Warehouse has deals on top-rated like-new items.

Sometimes your budget just doesn't agree with your shopping habits. If you're currently shopping on a budget because you're a new homeowner, inflation is real or you're just trying to save some bills for something really big (hello, summer vacation?), Amazon Warehouse can help. Amazon Warehouse features pre-owned items across categories for discounted prices. You can scoop deals on like-new pet supplies, kitchen appliances, Amazon devices and more.

If you haven't shopped at Amazon Warehouse before, you'll find thousands of like-new, open-box and pre-owned items that have been returned by customers. The shopping giant says it inspects and grades each item using a 20-point quality inspection process—and it offers a 30-day return policy to back it up. That means you can get top-tier tech that's fully tested, but at rock bottom prices.

For instance, you can score a pre-owned Echo Show 8 for as little as $84.99 right now, down from the usual price of $129.99. We loved the Echo Show 8 when we tested it, saying, “The second-generation Echo Show 8 performs all of the smart home tasks you’re used to from an Echo device, but also incorporates compelling new communication functionality and superbly simple entertainment options.”

Whether you're shopping for budget-friendly smart home devices like a Ring video doorbell, accessories for your Kindle or even a like-new air fryer, Amazon Warehouse is worth a look.

