'When you're on a ship, everything is so easy': What it's like to spend New Year's on a cruise

Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Kouri Marshall goes big on New Year's Eve. The 40-year-old nonprofit director usually spends the holiday celebrating with family and friends, hosting dinner at his house with wine, or going to an event in Chicago, where he lives.

"I embrace the challenges of the year that has passed and look forward to the joy that will be in the next year," he told USA TODAY.

But a couple of years ago, he decided to go bigger by taking a cruise. Marshall rang in 2020 on a Caribbean sailing with Royal Caribbean International, where passengers celebrated with champagne and were dressed in tuxedos and gowns. "I felt like I was channeling the energy of the Titanic," he said.

Kouri Marshall rang in 2020 on a Royal Caribbean cruise.
He and a group of friends spent the night eating in the main dining room, listening to live bands and dancing in a conga line. "And then at 2 a.m., I was eating a pizza because it's New Year's after all," he said.

New Year's cruises offer an alternative to celebrations on land, with onboard festivities to mark the passing of midnight and give travelers a unique way to start their year.

Quality time at sea: Why families say booking a cruise is a great option for a reunion

What kind of food is included on a cruise?: Here's how to take advantage on your next sailing

Cruises offer communal celebration

Nicole Gianfrancesco took a New Year's cruise with family in 2019 to celebrate her dad's birthday, who was born on New Year's Day.

The frequent cruiser had always wanted to spend the holiday sailing, so she celebrated at a party on the lido deck during their Bahamas cruise with Carnival Cruise Line. The 33-year-old, who works in patient care for an orthopedic practice, said that by being on the ship for a week, she felt more camaraderie with her fellow passengers than she might at a restaurant or party elsewhere.

Nicole Gianfrancesco celebrated the holiday with her family on a Carnival cruise.
When the clock struck midnight, she said, "Everyone was just really getting along. Everyone (was) just excited. People who didn't know each other (were) hugging each other... So, it was a great time."

The trip was supposed to kick off a year of travel for Gianfrancesco, who is based in Sicklerville, New Jersey. She had three other cruises booked, including a "bucket list" transatlantic sailing from Italy, all of which were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In hindsight, she appreciates the experience even more. "Looking back, I was like, 'Oh, we got so lucky that we were even able to do it,' " she said.

New Year's sailings can be more convenient than land celebrations

For other travelers, the convenience of a cruise ship is a catalyst for celebrating the holiday in a way they might not otherwise.

When Nick Vitani is at home, he doesn't go out for New Year's. "If I'm home, in my old age, I barely watch the midnight countdown anymore," said the 60-year-old, laughing. "I'm lucky if I make it to that."

Vitani, who works in information technology and as a travel agent, also has concerns about the safety of driving during the holiday. There is often an increase in drunk-driving fatalities around Christmas and New Year's, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with 837 people killed in drunk-driving crashes in December 2019. Vitani feels safer on a cruise ship.

Nick Vitani and his wife, Barbara, have celebrated many holidays on cruise ships.
"You can get dressed in your room and you can walk right to the place where you're going to eat," he said. "To go to the parties, you don't have to drive, you don't have to park." He and his wife, Barbara, have spent between five and seven New Year's holidays on cruises over the past decade, including last year.

They spent part of New Year's Eve playing games in the casino and drinking in the ship's lounge with friends. On the ship's promenade at midnight, they were showered with balloons.

At home, he said, they "would watch TV and go to bed at 11:30. ...But when you're on a ship, everything is so easy for you to just go do whatever you want."

Vitani, who is based in Windermere, Florida, said in his experience New Year's cruises tend to be more expensive than other some other sailings, though he noted the further out travelers book, the better deal they will find. Going out or throwing a party ashore can be expensive, too, he said, and on cruises, many items and amenities such as food are included in the fare.

What do cruise lines do for New Year's?

Cruise lines offer a number of ways to celebrate the holiday. This year, Royal Caribbean will host parties throughout its ships, with countdowns to midnight and balloon drops, a spokesperson told USA TODAY in an email.

The line's Adventure Ocean kids program "will extend its Late Night Party Zone hours to 2 a.m. and (for-fee) nursery hours until 1 a.m. so parents can celebrate," the spokesperson added. "All Adventure Ocean rooms are decorated, and kids have their own balloon drop and dance party. Teens have their own dedicated party in the teen’s lounge or designated ship venue with their own countdown."

Spend the holidays sailing: Festive cruises in 2022

Planning a cruise?: Here are the documents and costs to keep in mind

The luxe Cunard Line hosts a New Year's gala night, and Celebrity Cruises will hold an outdoor New Year's party by the pool – weather permitting – with complimentary champagne at midnight, among other offerings.

Given that ships are on the move, midnight might be relative. But Celebrity, for example, usually changes the clocks at 2 a.m. when crossing time zones, after the celebrations, according to a spokesperson for the line.

Around 12 a.m. on Marshall's cruise, he stepped outside on the deck by himself and considered their remote position in the middle of the ocean. "For me, it was very symbolic that the future for me is limitless, and the opportunities are exponential," he said.

Do you travel for New Year's Eve? Why or why not?

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l