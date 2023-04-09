You're Probably Forgetting To Clean These Seven Items On Your Bed

Excuse us while we stick a wash on, as Brits are being told to rethink their bedroom cleaning routine to prevent forgotten items such as display pillows and bed throws from spreading bacteria.

Interior experts at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk are urging people to wash seven – YES, SEVEN – overlooked items on their beds to avoid an unhygienic sleeping space.

This may seem ridiculous but common items which many forget to wash or dust include headboards, mattress protectors and throws at the end of beds.

Yup, your beds a lot more than just a duvet cover, pillow cases and a couple of sheets to fling in the washing machine.

Not cleaning these other items regularly can create an environment which welcomes dust, black mould and even creepy crawlies like dust mites and bed bugs.

Here’s everything you should be taking care to clean next time you change your bedding:

Headboard

The headboards on beds are one of the biggest dust catchers and darker-coloured ones can hide their appearance. Wipe it down with a damp cloth and hoover them every week as it can cause long-term breathing issues if it’s left untouched.

Throws/bed blankets

Throws and bed blankets which are regularly used should be washed at least once a month. Bacteria can remain in throws made out of thicker materials, so it’s wise to soak them first and then put them on a spin.

Display pillows

While you may not rest your head on them every night, display pillows can still be a home for dust mites. If they’re left unwashed it can cause the germs to spread to your typical sleeping pillows even after they’ve been cleaned.

Teddies

Your sleeping buddy may need to be soaked every three months, especially if you’re sleeping with them every night as they can absorb sweat and be covered in dead skin cells. Check first if they are suitable to put in the washing machine.

Bed skirts

Even though they’re only used as a stylish display they still need to be washed every so often to prevent dust build-up. They’re typically made out of the same material as bed sheets so they can be placed in the regular wash but just less frequently.

Mattress protector

They’re often left forgotten about when it comes to stripping the bed, but mattress protectors are in need of a wash just as much as bed sheets. If left uncleaned, it could result in mould in rooms with high humidity and even dust mites.

Bed frames

The bed frame and panels underneath can accumulate plenty of dust as they’re often forgotten areas to wipe down. Vacuum thoroughly and wipe down afterwards to get rid of any remaining particles.

Nic Shacklock from Online-Bedrooms.co.uk said: “When it comes to cleaning the bed, people tend to only put typical bedding like pillowcases, duvets and sheets in the wash and then think all is well again.

“However, many forget the importance of cleaning other items which can pick up dirt and bacteria such as headboards, display pillows and even our beloved cuddly teddy bears.

“If these aren’t washed frequently, don’t be surprised if you start getting allergy rashes, this could be a sign that dust mites are present as they feed from dead skin cells under the sheets.

“We don’t want anyone to find themselves sleeping in an unhygienic space which can disrupt their sleep and make people feel uncomfortable in their own home.”

Pass the duster...

