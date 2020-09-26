'You're not wanted': Trump's proposed college student visa changes worry international students — again

Leon Lewis-Nicol can still hear the gunshots. If he closes his eyes, he can picture the burning buildings.

As a child in Freetown, Sierra Leone, a nation in West Africa devastated by civil war, Lewis-Nicol often imagined a better, safer life. His family fled the fighting, then returned to Sierra Leone, before ultimately moving to Ghana, some 900 miles away, when he was 15. But friends who traveled around the world used to speak of an even safer place, with clean streets and unlimited opportunities: the United States.

Lewis-Nicol knew he had to go.

Now, the 24-year-old is here, studying to receive his master's degree in jazz performance from University of Illinois. He’s been in the states four years — he earned his undergrad at Millikin University, a small, private school in Decatur, Illinois — set to graduate in 2022. But he wonders if other West African natives like him will soon have the same chance.

This week, President Donald Trump's administration unveiled proposed rule changes that would dramatically alter student visas, leaving the international student community reeling just a few weeks into the 2020-21 academic year. The proposed changes — which are detailed in a 256-page document online and have already drawn hundreds of public comments — could devastate science research and tech innovation nationwide, experts warn.

“The overall tone of the proposed rules sends a chilling message to current and prospective international students that we are no longer a welcoming nation,” said Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor and attorney at Cornell Law School who specializes in immigration law. “It says we’re more focused on national security threats, and that we suspect they could be coming here to do harm rather than help the U.S.”

Put another way: “It feels terrible,” Lewis-Nicol said. “The stigma is that if you’re from Africa, you’re not wanted and that your dreams are not as valid.”

The proposal comes on the heels of the Trump administration's introduction — and then abandonment — of a controversial rule barring international students from living in the U.S. while taking fall classes online due to the pandemic. The administration scrapped the policy after a slew of lawsuits.

According to Yale-Loehr's analysis, the latest proposed changes would, among other things:

Require most international students to finish their studies in four years — even though, according to the National Student Clearinghouse, most first-time college students take more than five years to earn a bachelor’s degree, and many doctoral programs also take more than four years;

Limit stays for some international students to just two years;

Require many international students to apply for extensions to their visas with no guarantee that they’d receive them, especially if the immigration agency determines that the student is not making sufficient progress toward their degree.

Students born in certain countries — particularly African nations, as well as Middle Eastern countries such as Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq — would be limited to two-year visas, which means no four-year degrees.

At Millikin in Illinois, roughly 50% of the international student population comes from countries whose citizens would be restricted by the rules, such as Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Cameroon and Nepal, among others.

The college's Center for International Education is “sending things out almost constantly trying to calm the fears of our international students," Director Briana Quintenz said.

“It’s so unfair to them that they can’t just enjoy their college experience,” Quintenz said. “They have to continually dissect these very confusing regulations that seem to be coming out all the time. … My biggest concern is that the already very rigid restrictions are going to become even more complicated, and international students are just going to stop trying to come to the U.S.”

Yale-Loehr said the proposed changes don’t necessarily come as a surprise.

“This is part of a larger anti-immigrant trend coming from this administration,” Yale-Loehr said.

If the rule passes, it would be the biggest change to international student regulation in almost 20 years.

