If You're Not Storing Your Perfume In The Fridge, We Have News For You

There’s no better feeling than smelling good, especially in hot weather.

When you manage to find the perfect scent, you’ll do anything to ensure it stands the test of time. After all, no one wants to spend money on an expensive perfume just for it to last a few months before the scent changes completely.

Thankfully, perfume specialists at Parfumery have shared a handful of tips to help you get the most out of your fragrances during the summer.

And top of their list is storing your favourite smellies in the fridge. Here’s why.

Put your perfume in the fridge

Where you store your perfume is very important, as many factors can cause the scent to change purely based on whether they are sat in direct sunlight and how humid the area is.

As The Perfume Shop explains: sunlight, heat from radiators and changes in temperature can all destroy perfume over time, but when stored in the cool, dark fridge it can last for years. Yes, you heard correctly.

Putting your perfume in the fridge is also a great way to enhance any fresh notes that may be in your perfume such as lemon, mint and bergamot, said Parfumery’s experts.

And if you’re low on fridge space, you should still make sure to store fragrances in a cool, dry place such as a drawer or cupboard.

Use petroleum jelly to make your scent last longer

If you want to try something physical to aid your perfume in lasting longer, apply a small amount of petroleum jelly (Vaseline) to your skin before applying the fragrance.

The jelly will lock in the scent and help it to last all day, especially if applied to pulse points.

Spray your hair

If you want to add more scents to other areas of your body, try spraying your hair. Surprisingly, our hair is known to hold scent extremely well.

To apply hair perfume or mists, it’s best to flip your head over and spritz an even coating of the scent to your hair throughout the lengths and leave for a couple of seconds to allow it to dry.

You could also try spraying your hairbrush with perfume and running it through dry hair.

The specialists warn not to apply perfume directly to your hair, however, as the alcohol could cause damage to it.

Spray your hidden spots

Don’t limit your application to your neck and wrists. By doing this, you neglect many other areas that may hold fragrances better throughout the day.

Try spritzing other body parts, such as your belly button, back of the knees, and elbows, as these areas tend to get less sunlight and sweat less.

The heat can cause your perfume to evaporate quicker than when applied on cooler days, so try experimenting with applying it to different areas of the skin that are not exposed to sunlight.

