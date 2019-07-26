'You're my hero!' Carson Wentz shares hug with 11-year-old fan who has had multiple surgeries
If you want something to make you smile today, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is here for you.
At Eagles training camp, Wentz met 11-year-old Giovanni Hamilton, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com. McManus said Hamilton has had 12 surgeries in his life.
It clearly made Hamilton’s day to share a hug and get an autograph from Wentz. Hamilton told Wentz, “You’re my hero!”
It’s not every day you get to meet your hero.#EaglesCamp | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dezSoFcM9J
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 26, 2019
Even as the Eagles prepare for the long road of competing for a Super Bowl, it’s great to see Wentz and the team taking time to brighten a young fan’s day.
– – – – – – –
Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab