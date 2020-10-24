If You're a Mirzapur Fan, the 2nd Season Will Not Disappoint You

The much-awaited second series of Amazon Prime video’s original Mirzapur is out. Created by Puneet Krishna who has also written it along with Vineet Krishna, the season is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. There are a total of 10 episodes hovering around the 50min mark which means there is some serious time commitment that it warrants.

Mirzapur 1 bequeathed a poisonous legacy and the sequel carries on from it. So it makes little sense to complain about how everything seems the same. Of course, we are back in familiar territory and therein lies its appeal too. A world where people keep their enemies close and perfidious allies closer. After an elaborate recap reminding us of the fate of many a felled characters and the spilled blood we enter a universe that evokes an all-pervasive atmosphere of revenge and violence. Badle ki aag and a question Kaun baithega Mirzapur ki gaddi per? (Who will rule Mirzapur?)

View photos

Also Read: Ali Fazal Clarifies CAA Tweet as ‘Boycott Mirzapur 2’ Trends

Guddu (Ali Fazal) , Golu (Shweta Tripathi ) and Dimpy (Harshita Gaur) are on the run. Bruised, broken but seething with rage as they try and consolidate help to avenge the deaths of Bublu (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar).

View photos

Kaleen Bhaiyya was hands down the best thing about Mirzapur 1 and in the new season, this fact doesn’t change. In fact, he gets inexplicably better in a way only Pankaj Tripathi can –effortlessly building on his menacing air and the wry sense of humor. While Akhanda raises hell without raising his voice, Munna Bhaiyaa (Divyendu) is still trying to impress his father and show him he is a worthy contender to take over Mirzapur. He seems to have evolved as a person and has more layers to his character but every time he is on screen we can't help but wonder if he will trip on his smug belief of being invincible and have an inglorious fall!

The precariously balanced world after the death of Ratikant Mishra in the previous season now foregrounds his son Sharad played by an impeccably restrained Anjum Sharma.

Pitch perfect casting has always been the show’s strength and it continues to be so. Kulbushan Kharbanda, Rajesh Tailang, Priyanshu Painyuli,Vijay Verma, Paritosh Sand, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Amit Sial and many others are welcome additions.

Story continues