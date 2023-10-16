'You're killing the game': Amazon delivery driver helps Chicago teen with tie before homecoming

Amazon driver Eligha Bryant delivered more than a package at one Chicago home recently. He dropped some fashion pointers.

Bryant, 42, was making a stop at the house on Oct. 7 when he saw the family that lives there gathered around their teenage son, Luke Breier. The teen was struggling to secure his tie, so Bryant stepped in to help.

Family members stood around smiling and laughing as he hyped the teenager up and made sure his tie was tidy and in place.

“You’re killing the game, young man,” Bryant said to the high school senior in a video shared online.

“He was clean,” said Bryant in an interview with USA TODAY. “He reminded me of myself when I was coming up. That’s how I used to dress.”

Bryant, a father of three sons and five girls, said he was passing along knowledge he had learned as a youngster himself. An avid churchgoer since his youth, he often dressed up in nice suits and attended with his mother, father and godparents.

So Bryant learned to tie a tie at the early age of 10. “All the brothers around me showed me how to,” he said.When he saw Breier struggling with his tie, Bryant felt like he should pay it forward.

Bryant’s story made it to the local news Monday and was covered by FOX 32 Chicago. His older sister called him to tell him about it.

“I didn't believe it at first but then I had other people calling me,” he said. “It made me feel good.”

His kindness was perfectly-timed, mom says

Nicole Breier, the teenager’s mother, said Bryant did a great thing at a time where kind acts are needed.

“We live here in Chicago where racial tension is so high, especially in our neighborhood, which is known to be super racist,” she said. “It was just great to see two people reacting to each other regardless of color and that's the part that just really makes me happy.”

Her son, Luke Breier, said Bryant’s handiwork with his tie took his look to the next level. Bryant’s an awesome person for what he did, he said.

“It shows a lot about him,” Luke said. “It shows that he will go out his way to do something for someone else.”

Luke Breier and his date at their homecoming dance. The high school senior is from Chicago and goes to Marist High School. On Oct. 7, 2023, an Amazon driver named Eligha Bryant delivered a package to his house and also stopped to help him with his tie.

Bryant said he was taught to love everybody and sees everyone as equal.

In addition to the suit the teen wore for homecoming, Luke also put on a flashy watch and Burberry cologne, which Bryant loved.

When he saw the teen in his homecoming gear, Bryant had nothing but good things to say.

“You got it,” he said. “You’re all the way clean. You’re all the way fresh.”

