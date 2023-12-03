‘If you're an idiot, go listen to Dave': Grant Cardone says you’ll need to ignore Dave Ramsey in order to get rich — he thinks Americans suffer from saving too much

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey is known for advocating a conservative approach, emphasizing the importance of getting out of debt. But according to real estate mogul Grant Cardone, using leverage is necessary if you want to move to the next level.

“For those that want to get wealthy, at some point you’re going to leave Dave’s advice and you’re going to start watching what wealthy people do,” Cardone said in a recent interview with DJ Vlad. Cardone claims he made his first million by age 30. At 65, he has a reported net worth of $600 million.

Don’t miss

Commercial real estate has outperformed the S&P 500 over 25 years. Here's how to diversify your portfolio without the headache of being a landlord

Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

Save big on your holiday shopping with an app that’s already saved users $800 million

According to Cardone, Ramsey’s advice only applies to individuals who are prone to overusing credit.

“They borrow money for Gucci belts and try to pretend to be somebody they’re not,” he explained.

But Cardone is not one of them.

“Visa, Mastercard, American Express have never earned one penny of my money,” Cardone said. “So yeah, I’m not talking to that group of people. If you’re an idiot, go listen to Dave.”

Does America have a credit card debt problem?

Cardone does not think that overspending with credit cards is a widespread problem.

“Most Americans suffer from saving money — too much. Most Americans suffer because they’re too conservative and they don’t take enough risk,” he said.

Nevertheless, considering the increasing levels of credit card debt in the U.S., Ramsey’s guidance may still hold weight.

According to the latest data from the New York Fed, credit card balances surged $48 billion in Q3 of 2023 to $1.08 trillion — a new all-time high.

Carrying credit card debt can be costly. Online marketplace LendingTree says the average credit card interest rate in America currently sits at 24.46%.

Story continues

To be sure, you can use credit cards without paying the exorbitant interest charges.

“I use credit cards…I just don’t pay the interest because I pay them in full every 30 days,” said Cardone.

He also recognized Ramsey’s contribution to people’s financial health.

“I think Dave’s great for most people that just want to figure out how to get out of debt. He’s done a great job,” Cardone remarked. “But I’m not going to take Dave’s advice to build a real estate portfolio because if you want to build a $4 billion real estate portfolio, you’re going to have to use debt.”=

Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how

Building a real estate empire

Cardone knows a thing or two about real estate. His private equity firm Cardone Capital boasts a multifamily portfolio of assets under management valued at over $4 billion.

In such ventures, debt can be a useful tool.

“While it’s true that too much debt can be a bad thing, it can be one of the most powerful tools in a real estate investor’s arsenal,” Cardone wrote in a blog post.

He explained that there is good debt and bad debt. Bad debt includes things that do not put money in your pocket, such as credit cards and car payments. Good debt, on the other hand, are investments that eventually help you build wealth.

“Real estate is the best example of good debt because it has the potential to generate both capital appreciation and cash flow,” Cardone noted.

These days, there are multiple ways to tap into real estate.

You can take on debt to directly purchase rental properties or you can buy shares of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs). You can also explore crowdfunding platforms that allow you to own a stake in private REITs or a percentage of physical real estate properties, like apartments, commercial buildings and even plots of land.

What to read next

Worried about the economy? Here are the best shock-proof assets for your portfolio. (They’re all outside of the stock market.)

Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

'A natural way to diversify': Janet Yellen now says Americans should expect a decline in the USD as the world's reserve currency — 3 ways you can prepare

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.