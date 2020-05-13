You're Going to Want to Follow the Entire Cast of "Never Have I Ever" After Watching the Show

Photo credit: Netflix

If you're just like us, then you are definitely obsessed with Netflix's Never Have I Ever. The hilarious and heartfelt series co-created by Mindy Kaling is a huge hit and one of the most refreshing shows in a long time. Thanks to its incredible cast bringing these awesome characters to life, you totally feel like Devi and her friends are your own BFFs. Just like you would IRL, Devi, Ramona, and Eleanor create TikToks, post photos together on Insta, and give each other shout outs on Twitter. While you might not be able to find these characters's profiles through your own account, you can still give the actors who play them a follow.

Here's the cast of Never Have I Ever's Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok accounts.



Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Just like her character Devi, Maitreyi can be found on almost any social media platform and you definitely won't regret following her.

Instagram: @maitreyiramakrishnan

Twitter: @ramakrishnannn

TikTok: @maitreyiramakrishnan

Ramona Young as Eleanor

If you're obsessed with flowers and the absolute best book recommendations, Ramona totally has you covered.

Instagram: @ramonabishyoung

Twitter: @RamonabishYoung

TikTok: @ramonabishyoung

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola

Lee takes the most amazing selfies out of the entire cast and you'll definitely want to see her GLOW in each one of them.

Instagram: @leerodriguezz

Twitter: @leerodrodriguez

TikTok: @leerodriguez_

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

If you thought you were already in love with Darren based on his performance on the show, then get ready to fall for him even more when you click follow.

Instagram: @darrenbarnet

Twitter: @BarnetDarren

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross

You might be surprised to learn that Jaren is not only an actor, but he's also a football player and is currently taking classes at the University of Southern California.

Instagram: @jarenlewison

Twitter: @Jaren Lewison

