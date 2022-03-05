You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Eden Lichterman
·6 min read
Spring fashion trends
Spring fashion trends

Amazon/InStyle

With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.

Many of Singer's trend picks revolve around her projected color palette for spring, including Crayola Crayon-inspired pieces, pops of pink or yellow, and bold prints. She also made some predictions as to which accessories will be big this season, like soft structured bags, crossbodies, gold hair jewelry, and statement earrings. And on the clothing and footwear fronts, Singer recommends adding a pair of wide-leg jeans, short cowboy boots, and chic sandals to your wardrobe.

Below, we rounded up our favorite Amazon fashion picks from brands like Free People, JW Pei, and Levi's that match up to Singer's expert predictions for spring:

Crayola Color: Free People Sweetheart Sweater

When we think of Crayola colors, our minds go to bright, saturated shades, and the violet Free People Sweetheart Sweater that's on sale for $63 is exactly what we pictured. It's made from chunky yarn with ribbed details knit into the fabric, and it has a mock neckline, slight balloon sleeves, and a high-low hemline. You can wear the sweater on chilly spring days with a pair of straight-leg jeans and white sneakers.

Shop now: $63 (Originally $78); amazon.com

Sally Singer trends roundup
Sally Singer trends roundup

Pop of Pink or Yellow: The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

A slip dress is an essential layering piece in any closet, and this fuschia V-neck midi option from The Drop is the perfect way to add a pop of pink into your spring outfit rotation. You can wear it casually with an oversized sweater layered on top, chunky sneakers, and a shoulder bag. Or, if you have any weddings coming up this spring, you can easily dress it up with heeled sandals and statement jewelry.

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Sally Singer trends roundup
Sally Singer trends roundup

Bold Print: Goodthreads Fluid Twill One-Shoulder Top

An easy way to try out a bold print is with a statement top you can pair with neutral pieces you already have. The Goodthreads Fluid Twill One-Shoulder Top comes in five colorful patterns, including a pink and blue floral print that screams spring. It's made from lightweight, flowy fabric with an elastic cuff at the bottom of the three-quarter-length sleeve and a loose hemline. It'll go with everything from denim cutoffs to dark jeans to a skirt.

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Sally Singer trends roundup
Sally Singer trends roundup

Soft Structured Bag: The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

Billowy pillow bags have been making their way around Hollywood for a couple years now, and they're not going anywhere this season. You can try out the trend for just $40, thanks to the Soft Volume Top Handle bag from The Drop. It comes in seven colors, all made from smooth faux-leather, and has a ruched handle, a magnetic button closure, and an interior zippered pocket.

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Sally Singer trends roundup
Sally Singer trends roundup

Crossbody Bag: JW Pei Woven Crossbody Bag

You'll also see crossbody bags everywhere this spring, and the JW Pei woven one is a great option. It comes in black, a couple shades of green, and two patterns, so you can either buy it as an everyday bag or a statement accessory. It's made from vegan leather, and it has an adjustable crossbody strap, so you can adjust it for your ideal fit and length.

Shop now: $130; amazon.com

Sally Singer trends roundup
Sally Singer trends roundup

Gold Hair Jewelry Moment: SYGY Gold Claw Clips

Claw clips are the hair accessory of the moment, and you can get a set of four on sale for $9 at Amazon. As it gets warmer out, it's nice to have a clip on hand to get your hair up and off your neck. These gold ones will instantly elevate any outfit, especially if you're already wearing gold jewelry that matches the shade of the clips.

Shop now: $9 (Originally $11); amazon.com

Sally Singer trends roundup
Sally Singer trends roundup

Statement Earring: Kenneth Jay Lane Pearl Doorknocker Earrings

To go with your new gold claw clips, the Kenneth Jay Lane Pearl Doorknocker Earrings make a beautiful statement piece. They have polished gold hoops up top with a hinged post closure and a pearl hoop connected on the bottom. You can wear these earrings to add some extra oomph to a casual outfit, or pull them out with additional jewelry for a dressier affair.

Shop now: $100; amazon.com

Sally Singer trends roundup
Sally Singer trends roundup

Wide-Leg Jeans: Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

There's no better way to try out the wide-leg jeans trend than with a pair of celeb-loved Levi's Ribcage Jeans. Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, and Emma Chamberlain have all worn the denim style, and you can get them for $60 on Amazon. They come in 10 different washes and sizes 24 through 42. These wide-leg jeans are perfect to wear all spring long with lightweight sweaters and sneakers.

Shop now: $60; amazon.com

Sally Singer trends roundup
Sally Singer trends roundup

Cropped Cowboy Boot: Peppep Mid-Calf Vegan Leather Cowboy Boots

An unexpected choice, cropped cowboy boots were one of Singer's must-haves for spring. You can channel the trend for $50 with the Peppep Mid-Calf Vegan Leather Cowboy Boots, which come in black, brown, and white. Kendall Jenner rocked the trend last summer, wearing a pair of black cowboy boots with a beige slip dress for date night. You can also wear the boots with denim cutoffs and a graphic tee for a more casual look.

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Sally Singer trends roundup
Sally Singer trends roundup

Chic Sandal Or Slide: Sam Edelman Women's Bay Flat Sandal

No spring wardrobe is complete without a pair of chic sandals. The fan-favorite Sam Edelman Bay Flat Slide Sandals come in 34 colors, each with the brand's signature embossed insole and textured rubber outsole. These leather slide sandals are the kind of shoe you can throw on with virtually any outfit. Headed to the beach? Wear the Sam Edelman sandals. Running errands? Sandal time. Going out to dinner? Plan your outfit around the sandals. They're just that versatile.

Shop now: $100; amazon.com

Sally Singer trends roundup
Sally Singer trends roundup
