If You're Going to a Holiday Party or Wedding, Shoppers Are Raving About These Affordable Target Heels

Target Block Heels

Getty Images

Choosing the shoes you would like to pair with an everyday outfit can be tricky, but deciding which pair will work best for a dressier night out can feel next to impossible. When you have a holiday party or wedding on your calendar, you have to walk a fine line (literally) between what will look best with your outfit and what will feel best for an event that can include walking, standing, and dancing. But Target shoppers are saying these heels can do it all — and they're probably well within your budget.

The A New Day Chris Block Heels include many of the features most people hope for in their dressy sandals. They have a 2.75-inch block heel that's high enough to offer some elevation but not so high that you'll struggle to walk the balls of your feet. The Target shoes are also available in three colors: black, brown, and white (which includes a hint of faux snake skin on the heel).

Women's Cris Block Heels - A New Day

Courtesy

Shop now: $25; target.com

"I bought these in a crunch an hour or so before I had to get to the event I wore them for. I was ready to buy anything that might stand a chance at not killing my feet but still [looked] dressy enough. These survived three hours on my feet and dancing," wrote one five-star reviewer. "They are a versatile style and the snakelike texture/print is subtle enough…to go with everything and will probably end up hiding scuffs well."

The Chris Block Heels are one of the most reviewed pairs of shoes at Target, and many of the more than 60 five-star reviewers include some of the same notes about the comfort of the shoes. The straps of the sandals likely have something to do with that, because they use elastic in order to properly meld to your feet.

"Wore all day and night with lots of walking, and they were super comfy," wrote another shopper.

Another reviewer said the heels are "cute and comfortable" and added, "I wore them to a wedding and my feet didn't hurt at all!"

Story continues

The comfortable heels retail for $25. With 100 reviews and counting, the Chris Block Heels are definitely worth a try for holiday parties, wedding season, and beyond.

Women's Cris Block Heels - A New Day

Courtesy

Shop now: $25; target.com

Women's Cris Block Heels - A New Day

Courtesy

Shop now: $25; target.com