If You're Feeling Disorientated By The Queen's Death, You're Not Alone

Rachel Moss
·5 min read
(Photo: Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images)
(Photo: Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images)

(Photo: Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images)

The Queen has died at the age of 96, and if you’re feeling disorientated, distressed or in a state of disbelief about the news, you’re certainly not alone.

Though we all knew this may be coming – the Queen has missed several events in recent months due to ill health – it’s still natural to feel shocked by the death of someone who’s been a constant presence throughout our lives.

The nation derived a sense of “stability and security from the Queen’s very existence”, says psychotherapist Lucy Beresford.

“Particularly in her later years, she had become the nation’s grandmother, for some the grandmother they had never had,” she adds.

“As a result, the primary feeling people will have is a sense of disorientation. Now that the Queen has died, there is another dimension to the loss which we also saw when Diana died, which is a sense of guilt, that ‘maybe I shouldn’t have such strong emotions about the death of someone I have never met’. But this is to underestimate the importance of the Queen in our national psyche.”

Most people in the UK will not have known any other monarch, so the Queen’s death could give rise to feelings of “loss, emptiness, or even anxiety and fear about the unknown,” Beresford tells HuffPost UK.

Some may be asking: what will life be like under a new monarch? Will the state of play be different under King Charles III ?

The Queen’s death has come at a time when the UK is already experiencing a huge period of change, with Liz Truss less than a week into her new role as prime minister.

In an uncertain world, “having things that are predicable can be very helpful for us and even make us feel safe and contained”, says psychologist Dr Tara Quinn-Cirillo.

The Queen welcomed Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral earlier this week, where she invited the newly-elected Tory leader to become prime minister. (Photo: Jane Barlow via PA Wire/PA Images)
The Queen welcomed Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral earlier this week, where she invited the newly-elected Tory leader to become prime minister. (Photo: Jane Barlow via PA Wire/PA Images)

The Queen welcomed Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral earlier this week, where she invited the newly-elected Tory leader to become prime minister. (Photo: Jane Barlow via PA Wire/PA Images)

“There are many rituals and predicable events associated with the Queen and the royal family, such as the Christmas Queen’s speech, Trooping the Colour and Remembrance Day,” she says. “These annual events may be emotional and meaningful for us, but also may be associated with our own lives, events and families. They may bring back memories of happy times, loss and change.”

The pomp and circumstance of a state funeral may also feel jarring for some, in the context of a cost of living crisis, and while it may not be your top priority list, the rolling news coverage of the Queen’s death – at a time when we could all do with some distraction and cheer – will no doubt impact emotions further.

All this means that even those who do not identify as royalists may be experiencing unexpected emotion.

“Public, collective grief can be impactful regardless of the origins or your personal beliefs,” Dr Quinn-Cirillo adds. “Seeing other people experiencing emotions will impact most people.

“We are by nature empathetic social beings. We will all experience loss of someone during our lifetime and any death may ignite these dormant feelings or may resonate with us in some way.”

There may also be a sense of “anticipatory grief” for those with relatives who have something in common with the Queen, she says. For example, you may find your mind preoccupied with thoughts of elderly family members or those in ill health.

The Queen with her late husband, Prince Phillip, in 1972. (Photo: Keystone-France via Getty Images)
The Queen with her late husband, Prince Phillip, in 1972. (Photo: Keystone-France via Getty Images)

The Queen with her late husband, Prince Phillip, in 1972.  (Photo: Keystone-France via Getty Images)

A lot of us probably have mixed feelings, too. There are plenty of people who don’t approve of hereditary monarchy, but who nevertheless admired the Queen’s work ethic, adds Beresford. There will be those who “feel the simple human sadness of the loss of an elderly lady”.

Details about a public holiday to mourn the monarch are yet to be announced, but Dr Quinn-Cirillosays if you can’t concentrate at work or home right now, that’s to be expected. Unsettling news can “impact our current function”.

“We may need time to just sit and process the news,” she explains. “We may not be able to concentrate properly or attend to things around us.”

And if you’re not feeling personally impacted by the mourning? That’s okay, but be sensitive to those around you.

“Listen and be there for them. You don’t have to fix it or make it ok,” says Dr Quinn-Cirillo. “It can be natural to try and make a positive statement – ‘she had a good life etc’ – but actually this can be really invalidating of their feelings. Saying it’s very sad, I am so sorry for how this has impacted you is actually more helpful.”

With older family members who may feel this loss most acutely, it can be helpful to talk about some of their memories of the Queen.

“There can again be a misconception that people don’t want to talk about the person who has died, but it can be helpful to ask if they do,” Quinn-Cirillo adds.

“Simple things such as asking if there is anything they need, offering a cup of tea, or sitting with them [can help]. They may feel they want to do something more practical such as signing a book of public condolence, or visiting a church if they are a person of faith.”

For elderly relatives who may not be able to go to public vigils, she recommends asking if they’d like to hold a personal ceremony at home.

If you’re the one struggling this week, her ultimate advice is “be kind to yourself”, a sentiment echoed by Beresford. “Be true to your feelings, and acknowledge that any major ending needs to be grieved,” she says.

“Give yourself permission to feel your feelings, when they arise, and to take some quiet time to reflect if that is what you need. Or if you feel the need to talk it all out, with people who feel like you, make time to do this. An ending has occurred in your life, so treat yourself with compassion.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Cayden Primeau to three-year deal

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Cayden Primeau has signed a US$2.67-million, three-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Thursday. The one-way deal carries an average annual value of $890,000. Primeau, 23, was 1-7-1 in nine starts with the Habs last season, posting a 4.62 goals-against average and .868 save percentage. He also posted a 16-12-3 record in 33 games with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate, in 2021-22. Drafted in the seventh round (199th o

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Ottawa Senators sign Tim Stutzle to eight-year contract extension

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have locked up another one of their young guns. Star centre Tim Stutzle has agreed to an eight-year, US$66.8-million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $8.35 million and kicks in following the 2022-23 campaign, is the latest move by general manager Pierre Dorion to solidify Ottawa's core. Selected third overall at the 2020 draft with the pick received in the Erik Karlsson trade with the San Jose Sharks

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Report: Drake, LeBron James being sued for $10M over 'Black Ice' film

    LeBron and Drake are being sued by the former head of the NBA players' union, who claims he owns the rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League.

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Former Alouettes starters Pipkin, Adams Jr., returning to Montreal with Lions

    Bonjour encore, Vernon Adams Jr. Adams Jr. will return to Montreal on Friday just over a week after the Alouettes (4-7) dealt him to B.C. for a '23 first-round pick. How much he'll play for the Lions (8-2), though, isn't clear as through Wednesday veteran Antonio Pipkin had taken more reps with the starting offence. Regardless of who starts, a former Alouette will be at quarterback Friday for B.C. Pipkin opened 2019 as Montreal's starter before suffering an injury and being replaced by Adams Jr.

  • Adriana Leon scores twice to lead Canada past Australia in women's soccer friendly

    SYDNEY, Australia — Mission accomplished for Bev Priestman after two straight wins in Australia in Canada's first step on the road to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Despite missing her entire backline, the Canada coach saw her seventh-ranked side concede just one goal with defenders Bianca St-Georges and Jade Rose making the most of playing time. Priestman deployed a new 4-2-3-1 formation with Manchester United forward Adriana Leon accounting for all the goals in 1-0 and 2-1 victories over the

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella has 'major concerns' about team's locker room

    John Tortorella hasn't been impressed with the Flyers' locker-room culture so far.

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Canadiens sign Kirby Dach to four-year deal, place Carey Price on off-season LTIR

    BROSSARD, Que. — Kirby Dach has agreed to a four-year, US$13.45-million contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday. The 21-year-old centre, who was a restricted free agent, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. Dach's contract carries an average annual value of $3.625 million per season. In a corresponding move to get under the NHL's off-season salary cap, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters star goalte

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Defenceman Erik Brannstrom re-signs with Ottawa Senators after career season

    OTTAWA — Defenceman Erik Brannstrom has signed a one-year deal with the Ottawa Senators. The US$900,000 contract is for the 2022-23 season. Brannstrom, 23, hit new career highs in assists (14), points (14) penalty minutes (30) and games (53) with the Senators last season. He also played in nine games for the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators. “Erik is among our group of young players who we’re looking upon to take another step forward next season,” said Ottawa general manager Pierre D

  • Pair of season bests propel Aaron Brown to top-3 finishes at Diamond League Final

    Canada's Aaron Brown accomplished what he set out to do at the Diamond League Final — and then some. The Toronto native, who'd never achieved a top-three finish at the season-ending track and field event, placed second in the 200 metres and third in the 100 metres on Thursday in Zurich. Brown told CBC Sports earlier this week he was "eager" to land a top-three finish in Switzerland for the first time in his career. The 30-year-old, who led off Canada's golden 4x100m relay team at July's world ch

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Canada SailGP founder Fred Pye thrilled with his team's debut season so far

    There's a moment in the TV coverage of Canada's debut on the global SailGP circuit that perfectly summed up Fred Pye's sense of pride. After finishing second in their opening race in Bermuda this past May, Phil Robertson skippered Canada SailGP to a thrilling victory in Race 2 later that day. "Indescribable," said Pye, the team's founder. "The guy who's running the reality TV show camera, he pulls off his headset, he's crying. He says 'You can't script this. You can't script it.'" Four races lat

  • Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open. Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang. All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her. No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career