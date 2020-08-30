You're facing a lot of choices amid the pandemic. Cut yourself slack: It's called decision fatigue.

Is it safe to go to the grocery store? Can my kids have a play date? Will the other child wear a mask? Can I send them back to school? When my boss asks me to come back to the office, should I?

Shayla Bell lies awake at night racking her brain for answers and preparing for another day of unprecedented choices.

"There's all these little, small decisions all the time," said Bell, a suburban Chicago retail professional with two kids. "I find myself being my own devil’s advocate so often to try to reach the best conclusion. And I’m tired."

Six months since the U.S. declared the coronavirus pandemic a state of emergency, millions of isolated Americans are at their wits' end, exhausted from making a seemingly endless series of life-or-death decisions for themselves and their loved ones. There's a name for this phenomenon, and researchers call it decision fatigue.

"It’s a state of low willpower that results from having invested effort into making choices," said Roy Baumeister, a psychology professor at Florida State University who coined the term in 2010. "It leads to putting less effort into making further choices, so either choices are avoided or they are made in a very superficial way."

Tips from health experts: How to safely select your child's day care, nanny

Like a mental gas tank, the human brain has a limited capacity of energy and as you make decisions throughout the day, you deplete that resource. As you become fatigued, you may be inclined to avoid additional decisions, stick to the status quo or base a decision on a single criteria, Baumeister said.

When we're able to maintain daily routines, the brain can automate decisions and rely on heuristics – or mental shortcuts – to avoid fatigue. But the pandemic has disrupted many of our routines, forcing us to allocate more mental energy to decision-making.

The effects of decision fatigue have serious implications for people in positions of authority. Jonathan Levav, who studies behavioral decision theory at Stanford University, found that judges serving on parole boards in Israel were more likely to give favorable rulings at the very beginning of the work day or after a food break than later in a sequence of cases, after the judges had made more decisions.

"If you make a lot of decisions repeatedly, that has an effect on subsequent decisions," Levav said. "As people make more decisions, they’re more likely to simplify whatever subsequent decisions they’re dealing with."

Similar studies have found that people making decisions on behalf of loved ones in the ICU, or nurses working telemedicine shifts, experience decision fatigue over time, which can impair their ability to make informed decisions for the patient or provide efficient recommendations, respectively.

Now, we're not just making a greater number of daily decisions. We're also making high-stakes, moral decisions, argues Elizabeth Yuko, a writer and staff member at the Fordham University Center for Ethics Education.

"It's fatigue with making decisions that have consequences we’ve never had to deal with before," Yuko said. "These things come with such a moral weight on them, it comes with even more stress."

'Feels like the world is against you': Young people struggle with finding mental health support amid pandemic

For parents and guardians, in particular, the stakes are high. Erin Scarpa, a mother of two who works at a bank in New Jersey, said she temporarily relocated her family to North Carolina specifically to avoid making decisions about socializing with neighbors. Scarpa said she's particularly concerned about reports of patients suffering lasting damage from COVID-19.

"You’re talking about decisions that could limit your child’s life forever," Scarpa said. "That’s a whole other concept."

Sneha Dave, a recent college graduate living with an inflammatory bowel disease and unidentified respiratory condition, said she was struggling with crippling decision fatigue at the beginning of the pandemic.

"There's been so many times where I go to the grocery store where I turn around because there are too many cars there. I spend a lot of time deciding what the right time to go to the grocery store is, or whether I should go in," she said.

Story continues