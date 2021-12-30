If You're Dating A Libra, No Romantic Gesture Is Too Over The Top

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

When starting a new relationship, the stars can't give you a 100-percent guarantee if it will, as Taylor would say, be forever or go down in flames. But, comparing yours and your new partner's astrological charts can give you some insight into your romantic future (think of it as a compatibility crystal ball).

If your new beau happens to be a Libra sign, you can bet they're all about peace, love, and harmony. Their love of balance—as their scale symbol may have already hinted at—makes Libras great leaders and great listeners, ensuring everyone feels heard and gets along. They're able to find friends wherever they go and are happy to spend hours with these new BFFs chatting and learning from them.

Libras are also known for their exquisite taste in all aspects of their lives, meaning they should be your go-to if you need someone to attend a gallery opening, style an outfit for a fancy night out, or help you elevate your apartment's decor beyond free furniture you found on the street.

If you've been charmed by this air sign, you wouldn't be the first. But while Libras are known to be friendly (read: flirtatious), they are also the sign of partnership; they love being with people, even more so if that person is someone they can shower with affection. Sounds like something you could get used to? Ahead, learn how Libras usually act in a couple, which zodiac signs make the best matches for Libra, and which pairings aren't exactly written in the stars. Here's how Libra compatibility can affect romantic relationships.

How are Libras romantically?

Libras are all talk and all action. An air and a cardinal sign, they are focused on creating connection through communication and making sure their partners know they're as valuable to them as any of the labels in their closet. "Libra tends to be focused on relationships, dialogue, and conversation," says Rachel Lang , astrologer and author of Modern Day Magic. "They care about others and can be very thoughtful in relationships, attentive to their partner’s needs."

Libras are able to get along with just about everyone, and their elegance and charisma make them the person at the party who everyone wants to talk to. However, their ability to work the room can get them in trouble... especially if they (accidentally!) wander a little too far into flirting territory for their partner. "They are innately charming, and so they might not even be aware that they’re acting in a flirtatious manner," says Lang.

As much as being around people is energizing for a Libra, they also need a break every once in a while, whether that's time at home with their S.O. or an afternoon spent just by themselves. "Libra is more independent than they let on that they are," notes Lang. "They need as much space as they need together time. It’s all about balance for Libra."

And despite the playful banter, Libras do take their hearts seriously. They may start out a relationship with their heads in the clouds, but once they start thinking long-term, their feet are firmly on the ground. According to Lang, "Libra has a reputation for falling in love easily, but when it comes to commitment, they take their time."

While this may make Libras seem aloof at first, once they are comfortable, Libras are open, affectionate, and romantic. You can thank their ruling planet Venus for these lovey-dovey traits. Oh, and FYI: It never hurts to show up to a date with a Libra with flowers, or plan a special surprise birthday dinner at that fancy restaurant they've been wanting to try.

And you can bet that romance will carry over into the bedroom. A sensual massage is a great way to get things started, but according to Lang, Libras are also very attracted to confidence and someone who can be "bold and direct," saying Libras "want to be pursued and adored." (Umm, yes, please.)

If Libra is your sun sign...

You are the peacekeeper of the zodiac—and in a relationship. When things start to get a little heated, you will try to mediate a conflict. Bonus: You never pick fights with a partner.



However, this ability to understand everyone's perspective and see where every answer could be the right one means that making a choice isn't often your strong suit. "Libra also sees all sides of the situation, and this can be tricky when making decisions about any aspect of a relationship," says Lang. "Libra has a constant battle between the head and the heart—what makes sense versus their intuitive urges."

If Libra is your moon sign...

Making your house a home is important to you, and you're looking for someone who will care for your space as much as you do (a.k.a. not leave dirty towels on the ground). You want a partner who can bring as much to the relationship as you do, but none of what they bring should be drama.

"Libra moon is extremely giving in a relationship, and they are thoughtful lovers," says Lang. "They make considerate partners who want to build a life with another person."

If Libra is your rising sign...

You are open, warm, and affectionate, especially when it comes to your boo. You prefer to be in a relationship than play the field, and you love trying new things, going new places, and meeting new people—and it's important that your partner feels the same.

What signs are a good match for Libra?

Gemini and Aquarius

If you've been paying attention, you can see where it would be hard for a Libra to find someone they don't click with. But fellow air signs Gemini and Aquarius tend to be very compatible with Libras and share an innate understanding of what they each need in a relationship.

Leo

Leo and Libra's shared love for romance and creating a social life outside the home have the potential to create a pretty perfect pairing. If there's a sexy new cocktail bar opening, it's pretty much guaranteed this couple will be there on its first night.

Cancer

Pair this fellow cardinal sign with Libra, and you've got two people who will be pretty great at building a nest together. While they may not always agree on everything, the moments of misunderstanding will be encouraging, not discouraging. "There’s just enough tension with a Cancer for the relationship to stay interesting and promote growth," says Lang, who's seen this combo play out in her relationship with her wife.

Aries

An Aries-Libra relationship will be an exploration of whether opposites actually do attract. These two signs will have instant chemistry, Lang says, but will have to work to "keep the passion alive long-term by building a life together that supports their sometimes competing needs."

What signs make a bad match for Libra?

Pisces

Both Pisces and Libra are artistic and creative, but it will take some work for a Pisces to get out of the friend zone. It's not impossible for a Libra-Pisces relationship to be successful, but these two conflict-avoidant signs will need to work on having clear and honest communication for things to work out.

Capricorn

With Capricorn's head firmly at work and Libra looking for more romance, these two might not make an ideal match. But, never underestimate the power of signing off early and coming home for a sexy and romantic afternoon.

