You're classless! Jose Mourinho hits out at Manchester City and their documentary

Jose Mourinho has hit out at old rival Pep Guardiola and Manchester City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has launched a withering attack on Manchester City over their “All or Nothing” documentary, accusing the club of being “classless”.

Every key moment of City’s brilliant 2017/18 season was recorded for the new behind-the-scenes documentary, which aired for the first time this week.

During the programme, Mourinho is portrayed as a negative manager, with narrator Ben Kingsley referring to his so-called “park-the-bus” tactics. City boss Pep Guardiola also talks about “killing United” in their crucial Premier League clash at Old Trafford last December.

Unsurprisingly Mourinho, never one to be too shy when there’s a war of words to be had, hasn’t taken long to hit back at City.

The United boss wouldn’t confirm whether he had actually watched any of the documentary yet, but told Sky Sports: “I think you can have a fantastic movie while respecting the others.

“You don’t have to disrespect others to have a fantastic movie, but, you can be a rich club and buy the best players in the world, but you can’t buy class. And they showed that clearly, that was really obvious.”

The comments are bound to stoke the fires again in Manchester. There’s certainly no love lost between the clubs. United ruled the game for two decades under Sir Alex Ferguson. But the ‘noisy neighbours’, as Ferguson once famously christened them, have won three league titles in the past seven seasons.

Guardiola and his big-money side are favourites to be crowned champions again this season, with United expected to be trailing in their wake. But this latest spat will certainly raise the stakes, ahead of a Sunday afternoon when City entertain Huddersfield and United go to Brighton.