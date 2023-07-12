If you're camping, make sure you have a plan for severe weather

While The Weather Network's Storm Hunter, Mark Robinson, likes storm chasing and camping, he likes to keep the two separate.

In fact, severe weather can be dangerous for campers caught out in a storm, since most tents are too flimsy to offer protection from falling tree branches, never mind full-sized trees.

The best advice Robinson has for campers is to take no chances: When thunder roars, get into shelter however you can, whether it's the campsite's showers or bathrooms, or your own vehicle.

Even better, be aware of the storm before it's even upon you by checking the weather forecast and real-time radar on The Weather Network app.

Watch the full video above for more severe weather camping safety tips from Robinson.

Visit The Weather Network's camping guide for more tips!