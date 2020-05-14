Your view: Virus is from a lab, not natural, says Gadkari; do you agree?

In an interview with a news channel Nitin Gadkari said, "We need to understand the art of living with corona. That art of living is very important as it is not a natural virus. It is an artificial virus and many countries across the world are researching for a vaccine,"

This is the first time that an Indian minister has made a comment on the origin of the deadly contagion. This admission by a senior cabinet minister is significant as most countries have allegedly blamed a lab in Wuhan for the creation of the virus.

Do you agree with this statement that the coronavirus is not natural and we maybe have to learn to live with it? Share your comments below.



