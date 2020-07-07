Your View: Should MS Dhoni enter politics?

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi with PM Narendra Modi

Mohammad Azharuddin, Gautam Gambhir and Imran Khan are exemplars of an exclusive group of individuals to have transitioned from a successful cricket career to a successful political one. Cricketers are among the most popular and most visible personalities in India and are, thus, highly sought after by political parties during election campaigning.

During the 2019 General Election, there were rumours that MS Dhoni was likely to accept a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party — rumours that eventually died a natural death. Dhoni’s qualities of leadership and man management have often led his fans to pitch for a political career for their superstar.

Dhoni with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo credit should read RAVEENDRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

