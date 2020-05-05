Your view: Should domestic help be allowed to work now?

The Indian government has issued guidelines on allowing domestic help to resume work in May and asked Residents Welfare Associations to take a call regarding movement of outsiders into their premises. However, RWAs are still awaiting guidelines from the state government regarding this relaxation.

On the one hand, while a lot of households and their domestic helpers are relieved with this news, RWAs across the country are in two minds about taking a call on this due to the safety angle. Additionally, until the lockdown is officially lifted, public transport is unavailable for domestic help workers to commute.

Given this lack of clarity regarding rules of relaxation and also the possible safety lapses that could occur, do you think it is advisable to allow domestic help workers to resume duties? What are the decisions being taken by your association?

