Your view: Naqvi says 'Cong does not understand history of India-China issue'; agree?

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday stated that the Centre doesn't need any "clearance certificate" from Congress over India and China border issue as under PM Modi's leadership India's security and dignity is fully maintained.



"Without understanding the history and geography of the issue, Congress leaders are giving irresponsible statements. Even those who are wise in the Congress party are unable to understand the behaviour of their leadership.

