Your view: How should India respond to China's aggression at the border?

India has taken strong exception to China claiming sovereignty over the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, saying its "exaggerated and untenable claims" are contrary to the understanding reached on the issue between the two sides. India delivered a strong message to China that the ‘unprecedented’ incident in the Galwan Valley will have a ‘serious impact’ on the bilateral relationship and held the "pre-meditated" action by Chinese army directly responsible for the violence that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

While the first round of talks between Major Generals of both countries remained inconclusive, wrath within the country against the Chinese aggression is intensifying. Indian protesters took to the streets and burnt effigies of President XI Jinping, discarded and vandalised Chinese-made electronic products, and demanded boycott of Chinese products.

In the current climate, as a citizen of India, how do you think India should respond to China's aggression at the border? Are diplomatic talks or boycotting Chinese products ample revenge for India’s martyrs? Or should India’s response be more fierce?

