Youngstown State to play seven home games

(STATS) - Youngstown State will play seven home games in 2019 as it seeks to rebound from a losing season.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference program announced a 12-game schedule on Wednesday. It doesn't include an FBS opponent the first time since 2004.

The Penguins, who finished 4-7 last season, will open the campaign against Samford in the FCS Kickoff Aug. 24 in Montgomery, Alabama.

Coach Bo Pelini's squad will host Howard (Sept. 7), Northeast Conference champ Duquesne (Sept. 14) and Robert Morris (Sept. 28) in nonconference game and South Dakota State (Oct. 12), Western Illinois (Oct. 26), FCS champion North Dakota State (Nov. 2) and Illinois State (Nov. 23) within the MVFC.

The seven home games are the most since 2014.

2019 Youngstown State Schedule

Aug. 24, Samford (in Montgomery, Alabama)

Sept. 7, Howard

Sept. 14, Duquesne

Sept. 28, Robert Morris

Oct. 5, at UNI*

Oct. 12, South Dakota State* (Homecoming)

Oct. 19, at Southern Illinois*

Oct. 26, Western Illinois*

Nov. 2, North Dakota State*

Nov. 9, at South Dakota*

Nov. 16, at Indiana State*

Nov. 23, Illinois State*

* - MVFC game