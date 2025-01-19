Youngstown State beats Green Bay 73-69

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cris Carroll scored 24 points as Youngstown State beat Green Bay 73-69 on Sunday.

Carroll had eight rebounds for the Penguins (12-8, 7-3 Horizon League). Nico Galette added 17 points while shooting 6 for 15 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had 10 rebounds. Jason Nelson shot 5 for 12, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Phoenix (2-18, 0-9) were led by Yonatan Levy, who posted 18 points. Ryan Wade added 14 points for Green Bay. Jeremiah Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds. The Phoenix extended their losing streak to 15 in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press