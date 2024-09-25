Youngsters are 'promising' but experience needed

[BBC Sport]

It has been a season of highs and lows so far for Newport County fans.

Under new boss Nelson Jardim the side enjoyed three early wins on the bounce, but form has dipped with heavy defeats against Swindon Town and Port Vale.

We asked you to have your say on the season so far. Here's what you told us:

Adrian: Sadly silly sendings off and injuries have not helped but keep believing. Things have looked good and as the youngsters gain experience I see it continuing.

Mark: The depth of the squad is much better than last season. But It is showing at the moment that injuries to key players and silly suspensions are leaving the team short with too many inexperienced players. Things will pick up when these players return, but it could be difficult until then.

Derek: Survival is the name of the game. We took a big, big risk with so many untried youngsters. Some look lost at this point when up against seasoned professionals. We definitely need more experience in the squad. Nelson Jardim looks a little lost too, perhaps he needs a good experienced assistant. Not a great move to get rid of Graham Coughlan.

Shane: I wish Nelson Jardim well. We’ve got some promising youngsters but they are inexperienced and this is a very physical league. I still think County will finish in top 10 but of course we only need a few suspensions and injuries and it's panic stations. Not sure the system we play will work in this league.