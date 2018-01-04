Young's 27 points help No. 7 Oklahoma rout Oklahoma St

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Trae Young has spent the first two months of his Oklahoma career doing what no Sooner has done before.

The freshman nearly pulled off his most improbable feat yet. He fell one rebound short of a triple-double to help No. 7 Oklahoma defeat Oklahoma State 109-89 on Wednesday night.

Young, a 6-foot-2 guard who leads the nation in points and assists, finished with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He would have become just the fourth Oklahoma player to notch a triple-double and the first to do it with double-digit rebounds.

He might have been the only unimpressed person in the building.

''I got off to a slow start,'' he said. ''I picked it up in the second half. Still made some bad mistakes, bad turnovers that I need to fix and get better at. At the end of the day, I don't even care about the stats. My main thing is winning at the end of the day.''

Even with an off shooting night - he made 7 of 17 shots from the field - the combination of tools Young brought was too much for Oklahoma State to handle.

''He's going to score,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. ''He's going to make plays for other guys. Obviously, he's a terrific talent. You've got to try to limit his efficiency. We didn't do a great job of that throughout the game. He still had a really, really good game.''

Freshman forward Brady Manek scored a season-high 28 points and Kameron McGusty added 15 for Oklahoma (12-1, 2-0 Big 12), which won its 10th straight. Manek, Oklahoma's No. 3 scorer for the season, made 6 of 8 3-pointers and 9 of 11 shots overall.

''Being able to knock down shots in big moments like that - it's a great feeling,'' Manek said. ''Any way to help my team.''

It was the first time Oklahoma scored at least 100 points against Oklahoma State since 1990. The Sooners, who entered the night leading the nation in scoring, shot 54 percent from the field to improve on their 94.7-point average.